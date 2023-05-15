Legal News

Decline in Migrant Crossings at U.S.-Mexico Border Following Expiration of Title 42
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The Biden administration announced on Sunday that there has been an unexpected decrease in migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border since the expiration of Title 42 curbs and the reinstatement of criminal penalties for illegal entry. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that border patrol agents have observed a 50% drop in the number of migrants crossing the border since Thursday, coinciding with implementing a new asylum regulation aimed at deterring illegal crossings.

Mayorkas highlighted the role of criminal penalties for migrants who illegally enter the country, which resumed under existing law after the expiration of Title 42. The COVID-era rule, implemented during former President Donald Trump’s administration, allowed for the swift expulsion of migrants without an asylum process but did not impose penalties. The reintroduction of criminal penalties seems to have contributed to the decrease in border crossings.

When asked about the border situation during a bike ride near his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, President Joe Biden responded that it was “much better than you all expected.” However, he mentioned that he did not have immediate plans to visit the border.

  
What
Where


Under the Biden administration’s plan, migrants are required to schedule an immigration appointment through an app or seek protection from countries they passed through on their way to the U.S. border. If they enter the U.S. illegally and are apprehended, they are not allowed to attempt entry again for five years, even through legal means. The plan also includes prison terms for other violations.

Put yourself in the best position to find the perfect job with LawCrossing â€“ submit your resume today!

Local officials along the border agreed that they had not witnessed the large numbers of migrants that had been anticipated, alleviating concerns about potential strain on U.S. border facilities and towns. Victor Trevino, the mayor of Laredo, Texas, stated that the anticipated influx of migrants had not materialized.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




However, Republican representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives expressed concerns that a surge in border crossings could still occur. Representative Michael McCaul warned of caravans heading towards the border, indicating that there was still a desire to enter the country. Representative Mark Green, the Republican chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, claimed that this week had witnessed more crossings than any other week in U.S. history.

Mayorkas defended the Biden administration’s policy against a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which argues that the restrictions violate U.S. laws and international agreements. He clarified that the policy was not an asylum ban and emphasized the administration’s commitment to addressing both humanitarian concerns and security issues by targeting smugglers.



The Biden administration has reported a significant decrease in migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border since the expiration of Title 42 curbs and the reintroduction of criminal penalties for illegal entry. The administration credits the decline to imposition of criminal penalties, which were absent during the previous policy. While concerns about potential surges remain, local officials along the border have reported fewer than expected migrant arrivals. The Biden administration defends its policy against a lawsuit, emphasizing the need to combat smugglers while fulfilling humanitarian obligations and maintaining security.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Family Law Attorney

USA-TX-Harker Heights

Growing Harker Heights based boutique law firm is currently seeking an associate attorney to join ou...

Apply now

Full-Time Nurse Case Manager

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia in Houston is seeking a full-time nurse case manager to assist in ...

Apply now

Environmental Attorney

India-Delhi-Delhi

They focus on environmental rights and laws and may work on projects relating to renewable energy, s...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Liberty

Attorneys advise and represent clients during civil or criminal cases. They provide professional adv...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
311
Law Students

7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
122
Breaking News

Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
70
Biglaw

Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
155
Law Students

Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
96
Lawyers

Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
86
Biglaw

Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
137
Law Students

California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
65
Biglaw

Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
135
Home

Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
Genstar Capital Partners XI Raises Impressive $12.6 Billion with Weil’s Advisory Expertise
61
Biglaw

Genstar Capital Partners XI Raises Impressive $12.6 Billion with Weil’s Advisory Expertise

Legal Career Resources

May 12, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook

Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook: The Employee-Friendly Law Firm with Business Ethics at Its Core “A law firm that treats its employees well is more likely to have satisfied clients and achieve long-term success.” – Harrison Barnes, BCG Attorney Search […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top