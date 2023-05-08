Public Interest

North Carolina Senate Approves Bill Restricting Abortions to 12 Weeks
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a significant move, the North Carolina Senate recently passed Senate Bill 20, also known as the Care for Women, Children, and Families Act. The bill proposes a ban on most abortions occurring after 12 weeks of pregnancy, significantly reducing the state’s current legal limit of 20 weeks. However, the bill does include exceptions for cases involving medical emergencies, pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, and instances of life-limiting anomalies.

Under the existing North Carolina law, abortions are permitted up to 20 weeks into pregnancy. The passing of Senate Bill 20 would mark a substantial change, imposing tighter restrictions and limiting access to abortion services for women across the state. While the bill aims to curtail the window for elective abortions, it acknowledges the necessity for flexibility in certain circumstances, such as when the health and life of the pregnant woman are at risk or in cases of sexual assault or incest.

One notable provision of the bill emphasizes investment in various aspects of women’s and children’s healthcare. Alongside the proposed abortion restrictions, the legislation allocates resources to areas such as child care, paid leave, foster care, adoption, and community health centers. This multifaceted approach attempts to address broader concerns related to family well-being and support systems while simultaneously focusing on limiting the availability of abortions.

  
What
Where


The fate of Senate Bill 20 now lies in the hands of Governor Roy Cooper, who has expressed his disapproval of the legislation and vowed not to sign it into law. If Governor Cooper follows his promise and vetoes the bill, it will return to the North Carolina General Assembly for further consideration. Article II, Section 22 of the North Carolina Constitution states that both the Senate and the House of Representatives can reassess the bill. If both chambers pass the legislation with a three-fifths majority, it would override the Governor’s veto and become law.

Make hiring a breeze – trust BCG Attorney Search to find the best candidates for your firm.

This development in North Carolina comes on the heels of recent abortion-related legislative endeavors in other states. Notably, both Nebraska and South Carolina witnessed failed attempts to pass abortion bans in their respective legislatures. The issue of abortion continues to be contentious, with passionate debates across the country as lawmakers grapple with striking a balance between reproductive rights and the protection of unborn lives.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Critics of Senate Bill 20 argue that the proposed restrictions on abortion access infringe upon women’s reproductive rights and autonomy. They assert that women should have the freedom to make decisions about their bodies and pregnancies without governmental interference. Advocates for reproductive rights contend that these measures disproportionately impact low-income individuals and marginalized communities, further exacerbating existing inequalities in access to comprehensive healthcare.

On the other hand, supporters of Senate Bill 20 believe that tighter restrictions on abortions are necessary to protect the sanctity of life and promote alternatives such as adoption and foster care. They argue that the proposed legislation aligns with their moral and ethical convictions, ensuring that the rights of the unborn are upheld. Proponents of the bill also emphasize the potential benefits of investing in comprehensive family support systems, arguing that these measures can contribute to healthier communities and stronger social structures.



The passing of Senate Bill 20 by the North Carolina Senate marks a significant development in the ongoing debate over abortion legislation. The bill’s fate now rests with Governor Cooper, whose decision will determine whether it becomes law or undergoes further scrutiny. Regardless of the outcome, it is clear that discussions surrounding reproductive rights and access to abortion services will continue to shape the socio-political landscape in North Carolina and the nation as a whole.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Asheville

Full Time Associate Attorney Position Available Built on a dedication to helping others, this...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Southampton

Law Office of Gregory Javardian, LLC is looking to hire an attorney to handle real estate litigation...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-NY-New York City

A busy, plaintiff\'s personal injury firm in midtown Manhattan is seeking a high-level paralegal wit...

Apply now

Oil & Gas Title Attorney

USA-TX-Houston

Description: Ray, Feighny & Hartle, PLLC, a Houston-based oil & gas, banking, and commercial real...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Mass Tort Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mass tort attorney with 5-9 ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Federal Trial Visual Aid Regulations Proposed by Judicial Committee
50
Legal News

Federal Trial Visual Aid Regulations Proposed by Judicial Committee
Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
52
Biglaw

Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
Holland & Knight Partners Recognized as Leaders in Nashville Post’s In Charge List
51
Biglaw

Holland & Knight Partners Recognized as Leaders in Nashville Post’s In Charge List
Greenberg Traurig: Pioneering Public Interest Law and Philanthropic Initiatives
53
Biglaw

Greenberg Traurig: Pioneering Public Interest Law and Philanthropic Initiatives
Greenberg Traurig’s Expansion in Charlotte: Welcomes Experienced Corporate Lawyer Matthew S. Davis as Of Counsel
54
Biglaw

Greenberg Traurig’s Expansion in Charlotte: Welcomes Experienced Corporate Lawyer Matthew S. Davis as Of Counsel
Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
64
Legal News

Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
43
Breaking News

Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
43
Legal News

Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts Faegre-Drinker
47
Biglaw

Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts
Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office
50
Biglaw

Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office

Legal Career Resources

April 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Charisse Hines Law

Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm with an Employee-Friendly Approach and Commitment to Business Ethics Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm That Values Its Employees and Maintains High Ethical Standards “The most successful law firms are those that value their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top