Foley & Lardner LLP, a leading global law firm, recently served as legal counsel to Elk Range Royalties (Elk Range) in its latest acquisition of certain Eagle Ford Basin mineral and royalty interests. The deal was funded through Elk Range’s equity commitment from NGP Royalty Partners II, L.P. This latest acquisition marks the third Eagle Ford Basin deal closed this year, and Elk Range’s largest single purchase in the basin to date.

Elk Range’s most recent acquisition includes roughly 1,700 net royalty acres across DeWitt, Gonzales, and Karnes counties in Texas. This purchase brings Elk Range’s total ownership in the Eagle Ford Basin to over 2,700 net royalty acres across five counties. The acquired assets include 385 producing gross locations and approximately 2.1 net wells operated by top operators such as EOG, Devon, and Marathon Oil.

The Foley deal team, led by Partner Nick Peters, played a crucial role in this complex cross-border acquisition involving cutting-edge technology. By leveraging a collaborative, multi-disciplinary approach, attorneys in the Natural Resources & Energy Transactions team help clients identify, pursue, and protect key technologies driving new business opportunities.

Elk Range is an active buyer of producing mineral and royalty interests in the U.S. and manages a portfolio consisting of approximately 42,000 net royalty acres with an interest in over 8,400 horizontal wells across several major basins, including the Permian, Uinta, Anadarko, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, and DJ Basins, under the Elk Range Royalties, Luxe Minerals, 89 Energy II Minerals, and Land Run Minerals platforms.

Foley & Lardner LLP is one of the leading law firms in the United States, with over 1,100 attorneys in 24 offices across the country. The firm is renowned for its comprehensive services, deep industry knowledge, and client-focused approach. Founded in 1842, Foley has been committed to providing exceptional legal services for over 180 years.

Foley is a highly reputable firm that is well known for its exceptional legal representation across various practice areas. The firm’s attorneys are highly skilled and experienced in their respective fields, and their expertise has helped clients easily navigate complex legal issues. The firm’s commitment to delivering value to clients has earned them a reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable legal services.

Foley has a rich history of providing excellent legal services to clients across various industries, including energy, healthcare, financial services, and technology. The firm has received numerous awards and accolades over the years for its outstanding legal services, and its attorneys have been recognized as leaders in their respective practice areas.

In addition to its legal services, Foley is also committed to giving back to the community. The firm has a long-standing tradition of supporting charitable causes and organizations, and its attorneys are actively involved in pro bono work and community service initiatives.

In conclusion, Foley & Lardner LLP’s role as legal counsel to Elk Range Royalties in its acquisition of certain Eagle Ford Basin mineral and royalty interests demonstrates the firm’s exceptional legal expertise and commitment to delivering value to clients. The firm’s multi-disciplinary approach, deep industry knowledge, and client-focused approach have made it a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable legal services. Foley’s rich history of providing excellent legal services and its commitment to giving back to the community make it an excellent place to do business with and work.

