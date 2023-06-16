Biglaw

Former Prosecutor Sahni Appointed as Managing Partner at WilmerHale
WilmerHale, a prominent law firm, has announced that Anjan Sahni, a former federal prosecutor based in New York, will become the firm’s next Managing Partner. Sahni’s appointment comes after his previous roles as the head of the New York office and vice chair of the firm’s white-collar defense practice. He is set to take on his new responsibilities in January, succeeding co-managing partners Susan Murley and Robert Novick, who have been leading the firm since 2012. While Murley is based in Boston and Novick in Washington, DC, Sahni brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new leadership position.

Before joining WilmerHale in 2015, Sahni served as an assistant US attorney in the Southern District of New York for ten years. His tenure included leading investigations into fraud cases on Wall Street. Sahni was even considered a strong candidate for the position of US attorney for the Southern District, although Damian Williams was ultimately nominated in 2021. Sahni, who immigrated from India at the age of eight, expressed his interest in the Managing Partner role due to the firm’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, stating, “This is a particularly meaningful role for me to have. I look at the investments this firm has made and find it quite powerful.”

WilmerHale is well-known for its distinguished team of former government officials, including Preet Bharara, former US attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Michael Held, former Federal Reserve Bank of New York legal chief. Sahni, a graduate of Yale Law School, began his career as an associate at WilmerHale’s New York office before transitioning to become a prosecutor in Manhattan. Notably, he held prominent positions as the chief of the securities and commodities fraud task force and co-chief of the terrorism and international narcotics unit in the Southern District.

  
During his tenure, Sahni led significant investigations, such as the case involving accomplices of disgraced financier Bernie Madoff. Additionally, he played a crucial role in the prosecution of Viktor Bout, an international arms dealer convicted of conspiracy in a plot to sell weapons to a terrorist group. Sahni’s reputation as a skilled prosecutor and extensive experience in high-profile cases have earned him recognition in the legal community.

In his current WilmerHale practice, Sahni advises companies, boards, and senior executives in investigations and litigation. One of his notable clients includes Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, who sought the firm’s assistance amid investigations into the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange.

Despite challenges faced by the legal industry this year, including layoffs and delayed start dates for first-year associates in some firms, Sahni remains confident in WilmerHale’s strength. He highlighted the firm’s busy workload across various practice areas, particularly in government defense and trial work. WilmerHale boasts an impressive client roster that includes industry giants such as Apple Inc., Intel Corp., and Meta Platforms Inc. In 2022, the firm reported gross revenue of $1.3 billion and profits per equity partner of $2.8 million, both showing gains from the previous year, according to data from the American Lawyer.

With Anjan Sahni at the helm as Managing Partner, WilmerHale looks poised to continue its success and growth in the legal industry. His diverse background, extensive legal knowledge, and commitment to inclusivity make him a valuable addition to the firm’s leadership. As he assumes his new role in January, Sahni’s vision and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the continued achievements of WilmerHale and its esteemed clientele.



