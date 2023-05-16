Former Oregon Administrative Judge Sentenced to Prison in Child Pornography Case

Former top administrative law judge of Oregon, John Michael Mann, has been handed a prison sentence of 38 months following his guilty plea to 10 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse. Judge Andrew Erwin, presiding over the case in Washington County, Oregon, delivered the verdict on May 11. While two of the counts resulted in a prison sentence, Mann received five years of probation for the remaining eight counts, as Deputy Washington County District Attorney Chris Lewman confirmed in an email to the ABA Journal.

Mann’s probation includes:

Mandatory sex-offender registration.

Participation in a sex-offender treatment program.

A strict prohibition on computer and internet access.

These conditions aim to ensure public safety and prevent further offenses. Judge Erwin’s decision deviates from his previous leniency towards peers who committed similar offenses. As blogger Stephanie Volin highlighted in a Medium blog post, Judge Erwin had previously sentenced two other attorneys to probation for identical charges.



Lawrence L. Taylor, Mann’s court-appointed attorney, had advocated for probation during the proceedings, asserting that a comprehensive treatment program would be more effective in rehabilitating his client compared to a prison term. However, the court ultimately decided on a custodial sentence, indicating the severity of the charges and the importance of holding individuals accountable for their actions.

The legal consequences for Mann extend beyond imprisonment. On March 31, he was placed on interim suspension from the bar, further limiting his professional activities. The interim suspension serves as a precautionary measure, preventing Mann from practicing law during the ongoing legal proceedings.



In response to the news of the sentence, neither Mann nor his attorney, Lawrence L. Taylor, have issued immediate comments. The case has garnered significant attention due to the nature of the offenses and the position of authority held by Mann within the legal system.



By imposing a prison sentence, the court sends a strong message about the gravity of child sexual abuse and the need for swift and appropriate action to protect vulnerable individuals. The decision also reflects society’s growing emphasis on accountability and the recognition that such crimes have long-lasting and harmful effects on victims.



As the legal proceedings unfold, the case against Mann underscores the importance of prioritizing the safety and well-being of children. The collaboration between law enforcement agencies, legal professionals, and support organizations is crucial in combatting child exploitation and ensuring justice is served.



The verdict against Judge John Michael Mann highlights the commitment of the judicial system to address and punish those who perpetrate child sexual abuse. It serves as a reminder that no individual is above the law regardless of their position or authority. The case also reiterates the significance of implementing preventative measures, such as sex-offender registration and treatment programs, to reduce the risk of future offenses and promote the rehabilitation of offenders.



As developments in the case continue to unfold, the legal community and the public will closely observe the implications and potential precedents set by this sentencing. It serves as a stark reminder of the collective responsibility to safeguard children from harm and the necessity of holding individuals accountable for their actions.



