Energy, Oil and Gas

Federal Appeals Court Invalidates California’s Natural Gas Regulation Law
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has struck down a law in Berkeley, California, that prohibited the installation of natural gas piping in newly constructed buildings. The law was enacted in 2020 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, the California Restaurant Association brought suit against the City of Berkeley, arguing that the law was preempted by Congress’s Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA).

The City of Berkeley argued that the EPCA only preempts regulations imposing standards on the design and manufacturing of appliances, not those that impact the distribution and availability of natural gas. The city contended that because its ordinance impacted the distribution and availability of natural gas, rather than imposing standards on the design and manufacturing of appliances, it was not preempted by the EPCA.

The court ruled in favor of the California Restaurant Association, stating that the EPCA “expressly preempts State and local regulations concerning the energy use of many natural gas appliances,” including those requiring the prohibited natural gas hookups by the Berkeley ordinance. The court also stated that the “circuitous route” the City of Berkeley took in its law created the same result as Congress’s law, which was to regulate natural gas use. Rather than prohibiting the use of natural gas appliances in new buildings, the law prohibited the installation of natural gas hookups so that appliances needing natural gas would be rendered useless.

  
What
Where


The court ultimately struck down the ordinance because it “cuts to the heart of what Congress sought to prevent â€“ state and local manipulation of building codes for new construction to regulate the natural gas consumption of covered products.”

Get noticed by top law firms and sign up for LawCrossing now.

The decision has significant implications for California’s energy policies and the future of energy regulation in the state. Many cities and counties in California have adopted or are considering similar ordinances to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This decision could potentially impact those efforts.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The California Restaurant Association praised the decision, stating it would help protect restaurants from unnecessary costs and disruptions. The association argued that the Berkeley law would have required restaurants to switch to electric appliances, which are more expensive and less efficient than natural gas appliances.

However, supporters of the Berkeley law criticized the decision, arguing that it would undermine efforts to combat climate change. The Natural Resources Defense Council stated that the decision was “a blow to the fight against climate change” and would “undermine local efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”



The court’s decision highlights the tension between state and local efforts to combat climate change and federal preemption of those efforts. While the EPCA preempts state and local regulations concerning the energy use of many natural gas appliances, it does not address the distribution and availability of natural gas. This creates ambiguity and uncertainty for state and local policymakers seeking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

As California and other states continue to grapple with the impacts of climate change, the role of federal preemption in energy regulation will likely remain a contentious issue. The court’s decision in this case demonstrates the need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach to energy policy that balances federal, state, and local interests.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Personal Injury Litigation Attorney

USA-AZ-Phoenix

Please note this summary job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing...

Apply now

Legal Secretary/Receptionist

USA-TN-Nashville

Legal Secretary/Receptionist Overview Baker Foster Potter, P.C. is a growing family law and cr...

Apply now

Associate General Counsel/Investment Compliance Officer Job Posting

USA-IL-Chicago

Responsibilities The Associate General Counsel/Investment Compliance Officer is responsible for gen...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Springfield, Illinois)

USA-IL-Springfield

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm, PC is accepting resumes...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
US News Ranking Delayed as Law Schools Claim Faulty Job Data Included ranking
137
Law Students

US News Ranking Delayed as Law Schools Claim Faulty Job Data Included
Lawyers on the Brink: Shocking NJ Report Reveals Alarming Mental Health Crisis in the Legal Profession lawyer brink
100
Law Students

Lawyers on the Brink: Shocking NJ Report Reveals Alarming Mental Health Crisis in the Legal Profession
Federal Circuit Chief Moore’s Bold Move to Remove Judge Newman from Seat – Here’s What Happened judge removal
127
Legal News

Federal Circuit Chief Moore’s Bold Move to Remove Judge Newman from Seat – Here’s What Happened
BigLaw Firm Attributes Associate Job Cuts to Performance Evaluations job exposure
71
Breaking News

BigLaw Firm Attributes Associate Job Cuts to Performance Evaluations
Joe Biden Selects Texas Judge for 5th Circuit Appeals Court, Known for its Conservative Leanings biden
56
Legal News

Joe Biden Selects Texas Judge for 5th Circuit Appeals Court, Known for its Conservative Leanings
Former Judge of Purdue and Sears Bankruptcy Cases to Join Skadden Law Firm skadden
60
Home

Former Judge of Purdue and Sears Bankruptcy Cases to Join Skadden Law Firm
Ropes & Gray Expands in New York with Addition of IP Transactions Partner ropes
77
Biglaw

Ropes & Gray Expands in New York with Addition of IP Transactions Partner
Federal Circuit Chief Moore Shocks Legal Community with Bold Move to Unseat Judge Newman judge
99
Legal News

Federal Circuit Chief Moore Shocks Legal Community with Bold Move to Unseat Judge Newman
Racial Inequality in Bar Exam Scores Reaches an All-Time High in 2022 exam
53
Law Students

Racial Inequality in Bar Exam Scores Reaches an All-Time High in 2022
Shearman & Sterling Implements Further Staff Reductions in Latest Cost-Cutting Move Shearman & Sterling
146
Breaking News

Shearman & Sterling Implements Further Staff Reductions in Latest Cost-Cutting Move

Legal Career Resources

April 19, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Barr & Young Attorneys

Barr & Young Attorneys: A Law Firm Committed to Providing Exceptional Legal Services with a Focus on HR Practices and Business Ethics Barr & Young Attorneys is a leading law firm in Northern California, known for its commitment to providing […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top