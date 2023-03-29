Biglaw

Boies Schiller boosts London presence with top arbitration partner
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Boies Schiller Flexner, a U.S. law firm, has announced its plans to expand its London arbitration practice by bringing in investor-state disputes specialist Andrei Yakovlev from Hong Kong-based King & Wood Mallesons. Yakovlev, who has been practicing law for over 30 years, has acted on behalf of various sovereign states, including Ukraine, the People’s Republic of China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Angola, in international arbitration. He has also represented corporations such as Naftogaz, Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen S.A., Hellenic Telecommunications Organisation, and Credit Agricole Indosuz, with many cases valued over $1 billion, according to his profile on King & Wood’s website.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Yakovlev has previously been a partner at Winston & Strawn and Norton Rose Fulbright. He is the third partner to be hired by Boies Schiller since London leader Natasha Harrison and more than a dozen attorneys left the firm in January last year. Timothy Foden was the first to join in April, followed by finance litigator Michael Jacobs in December.

“The firm’s momentum in London is very exciting, and I am especially compelled by BSF’s ambition to continue to strengthen its international and cross-border capabilities, especially in arbitration,” Yakovlev said. His hire confirms Boies Schiller’s commitment to working in the central European and CIS region and expanding its energy practice, including renewables, London partner David Hunt said in a statement.

  
What
Where


According to its website, Boies Schiller has five partners in London, including two who were promoted to partnership early last year. Yakovlev’s addition affirms the firm’s commitment to strengthening its international and cross-border capabilities, especially in arbitration.

Your salary is one of the most important factors in your career. Make sure you’re being paid what you’re worth by checking out LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

King & Wood Mallesons’ spokesperson said the firm wished Yakovlev well in his new role.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Boies Schiller Flexner is a leading U.S. law firm known for its high-profile and complex litigation work. The firm has a history of representing high-profile clients in international disputes, and Yakovlev’s addition is expected to boost its capabilities in this area further.

The addition of Yakovlev is a significant step for Boies Schiller Flexner, as it will strengthen its position in the global arbitration market. Yakovlev’s extensive experience representing sovereign states and corporations in high-value disputes will be a valuable asset to the firm. His hire is expected to drive growth in the London office’s arbitration practice.



Overall, Boies Schiller Flexner’s expansion in London, coupled with its strong reputation for high-profile and complex litigation work, is expected to solidify further its position as a leading law firm in the international arbitration market. With Yakovlev’s addition, the firm is well-positioned to continue to grow and expand its capabilities in this area.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

TITLE: Litigation Attorney (Personal Injury) SALARY: Starts at $90k-130k JD: Looking to hire a...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Litchfield

Drummond Law LLC is a Law firm located in Litchfield, IL specializing in Social Security Disability,...

Apply now

Bilingual Law Clerk Spanish

USA-DC-Washington

The SEC’s Division of Enforcement utilizes a variety of data that contain current, historical ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney (Hybrid)

USA-MI-Grand Rapids

An Estate Planning Attorney Law Firm  2 Years  Remote  Not Specified  ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Braintree

Braintree office of our client seeks associate attorney with 1-5 years of experience in civil litiga...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with ...

Apply Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World samir deger-sen
50
Breaking News

Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World
Law firm Crowell fights back against pandemic losses, sues for $30 million in unpaid rent Crowell
122
Biglaw

Law firm Crowell fights back against pandemic losses, sues for $30 million in unpaid rent
Cleary Gottlieb’s Latest UK Hire Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World: Linklaters Partner Joins Forces cleary gottlieb
62
Biglaw

Cleary Gottlieb’s Latest UK Hire Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World: Linklaters Partner Joins Forces
Stanford Law’s Federalist Society Event Falls Flat: Associate Dean Deems Exchange Unproductive federal society
51
Law Students

Stanford Law’s Federalist Society Event Falls Flat: Associate Dean Deems Exchange Unproductive
Shock survey reveals most lawyers shunning game-changing AI technology
79
Home

Shock survey reveals most lawyers shunning game-changing AI technology
Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals upload
92
Lawyers

Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals
Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant jenner & block
88
Breaking News

Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant
86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence groping
84
Legal Ethics

86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence
J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next? johnson&johnson
153
Public Interest

J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next?
Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech stanford law school
113
Law Students

Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech

Legal Career Resources

March 24, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Sholes & Miller, LLP

Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Partner for Employee-Friendly Practices, Legal Expertise, and Good Business Ethics Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner At Sholes & Miller, LLP, we understand that legal matters can be complex and overwhelming for […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top