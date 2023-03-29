Boies Schiller boosts London presence with top arbitration partner

Boies Schiller Flexner, a U.S. law firm, has announced its plans to expand its London arbitration practice by bringing in investor-state disputes specialist Andrei Yakovlev from Hong Kong-based King & Wood Mallesons. Yakovlev, who has been practicing law for over 30 years, has acted on behalf of various sovereign states, including Ukraine, the People’s Republic of China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Angola, in international arbitration. He has also represented corporations such as Naftogaz, Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen S.A., Hellenic Telecommunications Organisation, and Credit Agricole Indosuz, with many cases valued over $1 billion, according to his profile on King & Wood’s website.



According to his LinkedIn profile, Yakovlev has previously been a partner at Winston & Strawn and Norton Rose Fulbright. He is the third partner to be hired by Boies Schiller since London leader Natasha Harrison and more than a dozen attorneys left the firm in January last year. Timothy Foden was the first to join in April, followed by finance litigator Michael Jacobs in December.



“The firm’s momentum in London is very exciting, and I am especially compelled by BSF’s ambition to continue to strengthen its international and cross-border capabilities, especially in arbitration,” Yakovlev said. His hire confirms Boies Schiller’s commitment to working in the central European and CIS region and expanding its energy practice, including renewables, London partner David Hunt said in a statement.



Yakovlev's addition affirms the firm's commitment to strengthening its international and cross-border capabilities, especially in arbitration.

King & Wood Mallesons’ spokesperson said the firm wished Yakovlev well in his new role.



Boies Schiller Flexner is a leading U.S. law firm known for its high-profile and complex litigation work. The firm has a history of representing high-profile clients in international disputes, and Yakovlev’s addition is expected to boost its capabilities in this area further.



The addition of Yakovlev is a significant step for Boies Schiller Flexner, as it will strengthen its position in the global arbitration market. Yakovlev’s extensive experience representing sovereign states and corporations in high-value disputes will be a valuable asset to the firm. His hire is expected to drive growth in the London office’s arbitration practice.



Overall, Boies Schiller Flexner’s expansion in London, coupled with its strong reputation for high-profile and complex litigation work, is expected to solidify further its position as a leading law firm in the international arbitration market. With Yakovlev’s addition, the firm is well-positioned to continue to grow and expand its capabilities in this area.



