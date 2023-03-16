Law Students

Groundbreaking Study of 6,500 Law Students Proves Mismatch Theory and Exposes Racial Preference Harm, Claims Law Professor
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A controversial law professor, Richard Sander, has claimed that data on about 6,500 law students at four law schools strongly support his “academic mismatch” theory. According to Sander, law students with lower qualifications than their peers fall behind and have worse outcomes in a learning environment geared toward better-qualified students. Sander, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles School of Law, claims his theory has been bolstered by a recent study indicating that racial preferences can harm the minority students they were supposed to help.

The study Sander conducted with Robert Steinbuch, a professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s law school, analyzed the bar exam pass rates of law students at three different types of law schools: elite, near-elite, and non-elite. The researchers found that a student’s degree of mismatch in law school is the strongest predictor of whether they will pass a bar exam on the first attempt. Sander published a chart to illustrate his findings, which showed that at UCLA, an elite law school, only 22% of students with a middling Law School Admission Test (LSAT) score of 152 passed the bar on the first try. By contrast, at the near-elite law school, the University of California at Davis School of Law, 51% of students passed their first bar exam. At the non-elite law school, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, 79% of students with that scoring range passed the bar the first time.

Sander claims that his findings indicate that mismatch can account for two-thirds to three-quarters of the Black-white gap in bar exam passage rates and more than half of the Hispanic-white gap. He noted that “race-specific effects completely disappear” when the study controls for mismatch, LSAT score, and undergraduate grade point average.

  
What
Where


Sander’s theory of academic mismatch has been controversial since he first introduced it in a law review article. According to Sander, affirmative action policies that give preference to minority students in law school admissions can result in those students being admitted to schools where they are academically mismatched. Sander claims that this mismatch can lead to lower grades, less engagement in class, and ultimately, poorer outcomes on the bar exam and in the legal profession.

Time to fill a position? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect candidate.

Critics of Sander’s theory argue that it ignores the social and psychological benefits of diversity in the classroom and the legal profession. They also question the validity of Sander’s data and methods, pointing out that his study only looked at three law schools and may not represent them as a whole.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Despite the controversy, Sander’s theory has impacted the legal profession. Sander’s study has not yet been published but has sparked debate among legal scholars and policymakers. Some argue that the study provides further evidence of the need to reform affirmative action policies in higher education. Others warn against using Sander’s findings to justify rolling back affirmative action, arguing that diversity in the legal profession is essential to ensuring equal justice under the law.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-MN-Mankato

Birkholz & Associates is seeking an experienced Legal Assistant for our Mankato Office. The main obj...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-IL-Bolingbrook

Experienced Legal Assistant / Paralegal Our office has an immediate opening for an experienced lega...

Apply now

Estate and Succession Planning Legal Assistant

USA-MI-Troy

Description JOB SUMMARY: Under general direction of attorneys and paralegals, the candidate wi...

Apply now

Bilingual Attorney

USA-WI-Schofield

Looking to leave the big city life. Seeking a bilingual attorney for a position in a growing firm in...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Corporate Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate associate attorn...

Apply Now

Worker's Compensation Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

Miami office of our client seeks a worker\'s compensation attorney with 2+ years of experience. The ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift Lowenstein Sandler
71
Breaking News

Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift
DLA Piper Faces EEOC Complaint for Unjustly Terminating Pregnant Attorney DLAPIPER
98
Breaking News

DLA Piper Faces EEOC Complaint for Unjustly Terminating Pregnant Attorney
Shareholders sue Signature Bank and ex-CEO for alleged fraud signature bank
70
Legal News

Shareholders sue Signature Bank and ex-CEO for alleged fraud
Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Reveals Explosive Details in Grand Jury Hearing michael cohen
67
Breaking News

Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Reveals Explosive Details in Grand Jury Hearing
DLA Piper Snatches Top Talent: 30-Lawyer Patent Team Joins from Dentons DLA Piper
97
Biglaw

DLA Piper Snatches Top Talent: 30-Lawyer Patent Team Joins from Dentons
Stanford University Law Students Issues Apology After Creating Chaos During Judge’s Speech stanford
204
Law Students

Stanford University Law Students Issues Apology After Creating Chaos During Judge’s Speech
Trump-Appointed Judge Demands Stanford’s Apology Over Speech Disruption Controversy JUDGE STUART
62
Law Students

Trump-Appointed Judge Demands Stanford’s Apology Over Speech Disruption Controversy
Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
112
Breaking News

Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
Class Action Firm Battles ‘Robot Lawyer’ DoNotPay in High-Stakes Lawsuit robot lawyer
259
Legal Technology News

Class Action Firm Battles ‘Robot Lawyer’ DoNotPay in High-Stakes Lawsuit
J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation johnson
128
Public Interest

J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation

Legal Career Resources

March 16, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Miller & Steiert, PC

Miller & Steiert, PC: Setting High Standards for Human Resource Practices and Ethical Conduct High Standards in Human Resource Management and Ethical Conduct at Miller & Steiert, PC Miller & Steiert, PC is a reputable law firm that sets high […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top