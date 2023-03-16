Legal News

Supreme Court Justices in Danger? See Why Funding Boost is Urgently Needed
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The U.S. Supreme Court has requested Congress to approve $5.9 million in additional funding to enhance the security of the nine justices due to threats and protests that began following the May 2022 leak of a draft version of the landmark ruling ending the recognition of a constitutional right to abortion. The proposed funding was included in a $9.1 billion budget request released on Thursday to fund the Supreme Court and the rest of the federal judiciary in the fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1.

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the abortion ruling, disclosed in October that the leak made him and his fellow justices “targets for assassination.” The budget request aims to expand security activities by the Supreme Court police to protect the justices, including increasing discretionary spending on the nation’s top judicial body by 16% to $127.1 million. The court is also seeking $6.5 million to improve physical security at its building.

The proposed additional funding would provide for “contract positions, eventually transitioning to full-time employees, that will augment the capabilities of the Supreme Court police force and allow it to accomplish its protective mission.” The judiciary stated in the budget document that “ongoing threat assessments show evolving risks that require continuous protection.”

  
What
Where


Congress had previously approved legislation last year to extend police protection to the families of the justices and senior officers of the court following the leak of the ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had legalized abortion nationwide. The draft opinion and final ruling in June sparked protests outside the homes of some justices. They called by Republican lawmakers for more excellent protection for court members with a 6-3 conservative majority.

Let BCG Attorney Search connect you with the best legal talent in the industry.

An armed California man was arrested in June 2022 and charged with attempted murder after being apprehended near the home of conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The incident highlights the increasing concerns of threats against the justices and the need for improved security measures.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The Supreme Court is the highest in the United States, interpreting the U.S. Constitution and deciding cases of national significance. It comprises nine justices, nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate. The court’s decisions have far-reaching effects on the country’s laws, policies, and social norms.

The proposed additional funding to bolster the protection of the justices is vital to ensure their safety while carrying out their constitutional duties. The court’s decisions must be made without fear of retribution or harm, and the public must have confidence in the judiciary’s integrity and independence. The court’s security measures must be continually evaluated and improved to respond to evolving threats and ensure the justices can work without fear of violence.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-MN-Mankato

Birkholz & Associates is seeking an experienced Legal Assistant for our Mankato Office. The main obj...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-IL-Bolingbrook

Experienced Legal Assistant / Paralegal Our office has an immediate opening for an experienced lega...

Apply now

Estate and Succession Planning Legal Assistant

USA-MI-Troy

Description JOB SUMMARY: Under general direction of attorneys and paralegals, the candidate wi...

Apply now

Bilingual Attorney

USA-WI-Schofield

Looking to leave the big city life. Seeking a bilingual attorney for a position in a growing firm in...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Corporate Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate associate attorn...

Apply Now

Worker's Compensation Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

Miami office of our client seeks a worker\'s compensation attorney with 2+ years of experience. The ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift Lowenstein Sandler
71
Breaking News

Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift
DLA Piper Faces EEOC Complaint for Unjustly Terminating Pregnant Attorney DLAPIPER
98
Breaking News

DLA Piper Faces EEOC Complaint for Unjustly Terminating Pregnant Attorney
Shareholders sue Signature Bank and ex-CEO for alleged fraud signature bank
70
Legal News

Shareholders sue Signature Bank and ex-CEO for alleged fraud
Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Reveals Explosive Details in Grand Jury Hearing michael cohen
67
Breaking News

Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Reveals Explosive Details in Grand Jury Hearing
DLA Piper Snatches Top Talent: 30-Lawyer Patent Team Joins from Dentons DLA Piper
97
Biglaw

DLA Piper Snatches Top Talent: 30-Lawyer Patent Team Joins from Dentons
Stanford University Law Students Issues Apology After Creating Chaos During Judge’s Speech stanford
204
Law Students

Stanford University Law Students Issues Apology After Creating Chaos During Judge’s Speech
Trump-Appointed Judge Demands Stanford’s Apology Over Speech Disruption Controversy JUDGE STUART
62
Law Students

Trump-Appointed Judge Demands Stanford’s Apology Over Speech Disruption Controversy
Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
112
Breaking News

Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
Class Action Firm Battles ‘Robot Lawyer’ DoNotPay in High-Stakes Lawsuit robot lawyer
259
Legal Technology News

Class Action Firm Battles ‘Robot Lawyer’ DoNotPay in High-Stakes Lawsuit
J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation johnson
128
Public Interest

J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation

Legal Career Resources

March 16, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Miller & Steiert, PC

Miller & Steiert, PC: Setting High Standards for Human Resource Practices and Ethical Conduct High Standards in Human Resource Management and Ethical Conduct at Miller & Steiert, PC Miller & Steiert, PC is a reputable law firm that sets high […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top