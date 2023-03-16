The U.S. Supreme Court has requested Congress to approve $5.9 million in additional funding to enhance the security of the nine justices due to threats and protests that began following the May 2022 leak of a draft version of the landmark ruling ending the recognition of a constitutional right to abortion. The proposed funding was included in a $9.1 billion budget request released on Thursday to fund the Supreme Court and the rest of the federal judiciary in the fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1.



Conservative Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the abortion ruling, disclosed in October that the leak made him and his fellow justices “targets for assassination.” The budget request aims to expand security activities by the Supreme Court police to protect the justices, including increasing discretionary spending on the nation’s top judicial body by 16% to $127.1 million. The court is also seeking $6.5 million to improve physical security at its building.



The proposed additional funding would provide for “contract positions, eventually transitioning to full-time employees, that will augment the capabilities of the Supreme Court police force and allow it to accomplish its protective mission.” The judiciary stated in the budget document that “ongoing threat assessments show evolving risks that require continuous protection.”



Congress had previously approved legislation last year to extend police protection to the families of the justices and senior officers of the court following the leak of the ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had legalized abortion nationwide. The draft opinion and final ruling in June sparked protests outside the homes of some justices. They called by Republican lawmakers for more excellent protection for court members with a 6-3 conservative majority.



An armed California man was arrested in June 2022 and charged with attempted murder after being apprehended near the home of conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The incident highlights the increasing concerns of threats against the justices and the need for improved security measures.



The Supreme Court is the highest in the United States, interpreting the U.S. Constitution and deciding cases of national significance. It comprises nine justices, nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate. The court’s decisions have far-reaching effects on the country’s laws, policies, and social norms.



The proposed additional funding to bolster the protection of the justices is vital to ensure their safety while carrying out their constitutional duties. The court’s decisions must be made without fear of retribution or harm, and the public must have confidence in the judiciary’s integrity and independence. The court’s security measures must be continually evaluated and improved to respond to evolving threats and ensure the justices can work without fear of violence.



