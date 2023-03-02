Former Maryland Federal Judge Joins Gibson Dunn Law Firm at 47 Years Old

George Hazel, a former federal judge in Maryland, has joined the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as a partner in their Washington, D.C. office. Hazel, who retired from the bench last month, was nominated as a U.S. District Judge for the District of Maryland by former President Obama in 2013 and served on the court from 2014 until his retirement.



Hazel brings a wealth of experience to Gibson Dunn, having previously worked as a state prosecutor in Baltimore and an assistant U.S. attorney in Maryland and D.C. He will be working in the litigation and white-collar defense and investigations practices at the firm founded in Los Angeles.



Hazelâ€™s move to private practice is part of a recent trend of judges leaving the bench relatively young to enter or return to private practice. In January, Gary Feinerman left the federal bench in Chicago at 57 to join Latham & Watkins. Last April, Alabama federal judge Abdul Kallon resigned at 53 and later joined Perkins Coie. In September, Gibson Dunn hired Gregg Costa after he left the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in Houston at age 50.



President Joe Biden has announced 157 federal judicial nominees since taking office in January 2021. This has been a significant shift from the previous administration, which prioritized filling judicial vacancies with conservative judges.



Gibson Dunn is a well-respected law firm with a long history of success in high-stakes litigation and white-collar defense. Hazelâ€™s expertise in these areas will be valuable to the firm and its clients.



Hazelâ€™s move to Gibson Dunn highlights the ongoing importance of law firms attracting top legal talent. The legal industry is highly competitive, and firms are constantly looking for ways to stay ahead of the curve. Hiring experienced judges like Hazel can help firms provide their clients with unparalleled legal expertise and insights into the inner workings of the judiciary.



The move from public service to private practice is a personal decision each judge must make. Some judges may remain on the bench for their entire careers, while others may see the private practice as an opportunity to continue their legal careers in a new and exciting way.



In any case, Hazelâ€™s move to Gibson Dunn is a significant development in the legal industry. With his wealth of experience and expertise, he will make a valuable contribution to the firm and its clients.



