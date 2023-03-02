Breaking News

Chicago’s U.S. Attorney John Lausch Announces Resignation Effective March 11th
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

John Lausch, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, announced his departure on March 11th, leaving a post last filled by former President Donald Trump in 2017. Lausch’s departure will result in the temporary appointment of First Assistant U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual, who will serve as the U.S. attorney until a replacement is nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate.

A Chicago U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson stated that Lausch had not made any public statements regarding his plans. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland stated in January that Lausch declined to accept a long-term special counsel role investigating whether Biden improperly handled sensitive government documents as he was planning to leave for the private sector.

Trump, a Republican, nominated Lausch for the U.S. attorney post during his first year in office, and Lausch was kept in the role by the Democratic Biden administration at the request of Illinois’ U.S. senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, despite Biden terminating the appointments of other Trump-era U.S. attorneys.

  
What
Where


Previous U.S. attorneys in Chicago have received prominent jobs upon returning to the private sector. Patrick Fitzgerald served from 2001 to 2012 as a litigation partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Zachary Fardon, Lausch’s immediate predecessor, leads King & Spalding’s government matters practice and Chicago office.

As the search for a new U.S. attorney begins, the Biden administration will need to carefully consider the qualifications and experience of potential candidates and their ability to manage a large and complex office and work collaboratively with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. The new U.S. attorney will have big shoes to fill but will also have the opportunity to build on the critical work done by their predecessors in the Northern District of Illinois.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Paralegal

USA-OR-The Dalles

Peachey Davies & Myers, PC (PDM) is full-service law firm that practices within the Gorge area. We h...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Newport Beach

Evans Fears & Schuttert LLP, a litigation firm that specializes in high stakes trials (www.efstriall...

Apply now

Paralegal- Criminal Law

USA-FL-Miami

Job details Salary $17 - $20 an hour Job Type Full-time Qualifications Crimi...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Lafayette

Job details Salary $160 - $185 an hour Job Type Part-time Remote Qualifications ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions DECHERT
44
Legal News

Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions
Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals PERKINS COIE
105
Breaking News

Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals
Quarles & Brady Expands Intellectual Property Presence in Denver with Adsero Acquisition quarles & brady
47
Legal News

Quarles & Brady Expands Intellectual Property Presence in Denver with Adsero Acquisition
Discover the Top 14 Highly Selective Law Schools with the Lowest Acceptance Rates selective law schools
41
Law Students

Discover the Top 14 Highly Selective Law Schools with the Lowest Acceptance Rates
Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court flavored tobacco
61
Legal News

Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court
Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties violation of fiduciary duties
64
Legal News

Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties
First-Time Bar Pass Rates Show Decline According to Recent Legal Education Data bar examination
59
Law Students

First-Time Bar Pass Rates Show Decline According to Recent Legal Education Data
North Carolina Senate to Vote on Legalizing Medical Marijuana Use Next Week north carolina
48
Legal News

North Carolina Senate to Vote on Legalizing Medical Marijuana Use Next Week
Abortion Rights Advocates Launch Legal Defense Network in the U.S. abortion
46
Public Interest

Abortion Rights Advocates Launch Legal Defense Network in the U.S.
Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge sidney powell
165
Breaking News

Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge

Legal Career Resources

March 2, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C. is a law firm based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. As a law firm, they provide legal services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. They have earned a positive reputation among their employees for creating a […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top