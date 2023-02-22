Reed Smith Expands Regulatory and Investigations Group with Evan Barr

Reed Smith, a global law firm, has announced that Evan Barr has partnered with the firm’s Regulatory and Investigations Group. With over two decades of experience as a litigator, Barr has an excellent reputation for representing individuals and companies in complex investigations and enforcement actions brought by regulatory authorities such as the Department of Justice, the SEC, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Based in New York, Barr will work alongside Reed Smith’s 200+ attorney Regulatory and Investigations Group, which includes other former prosecutors like Mark Bini, Daniel Ahn, and Rizzy Qureshi.



According to Michael Lowell, the chair of Reed Smith’s Regulatory and Investigations Group, Barr’s experience as a defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York attracts the firm’s clients. Lowell believes that Barr’s background, judgment, and stellar reputation will perfectly complement the firm’s existing white-collar team. Barr’s appointment is expected to help the firm continue to develop its global practice in regulatory and investigations.



Barr joins Reed Smith from Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP, where he served as a litigation partner for eight years. Earlier in his career, he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, serving as chief of the Major Crimes Unit. He has successfully defended clients facing allegations of white-collar offenses, including securities fraud, public corruption, and antitrust violations. He has tried 12 criminal cases to verdict in federal court and has briefed and argued numerous cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.



Barr is widely known for having persuaded prosecutors and regulators in numerous matters to abandon investigations or decline to bring civil, criminal, or administrative charges against his clients. He also has extensive experience in asset forfeiture and has represented clients for years in matters involving stolen and looted art and antiquities.



Barr’s experience and track record are significant additions to Reed Smith’s Regulatory and Investigations Group. His appointment reinforces the firm’s commitment to providing its clients with top-tier legal representation, especially in high-stakes and complex regulatory and investigations matters. Reed Smith is confident that Barr will play a significant role in supporting the firm’s clients on their most important matters. His expertise will be instrumental in developing the firm’s global practice in this area.



In summary, Evan Barr’s appointment as a partner in Reed Smith’s Regulatory and Investigations Group significantly adds to the firm’s white-collar defense capabilities. With over two decades of experience as a litigator, his extensive experience in complex investigations and enforcement actions brought by regulatory authorities will be an asset to the firm and its clients. Reed Smith is confident that Barr’s expertise will help the firm continue developing its global regulatory and investigation practice.

