Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney David Kelley Joins O’Melveny & Myers

On Monday, U.S. law firm O’Melveny & Myers announced that it has successfully recruited David Kelley, a distinguished legal professional and former Manhattan U.S. attorney. Kelley, who recently held the position of global co-leader of rival Dechert’s white-collar and securities litigation practice, has joined O’Melveny as a partner, reinforcing the firm’s presence in its New York office.

A Renowned Former Federal Prosecutor

Kelley boasts an impressive background, having served as a federal prosecutor from 1988 to 2005. Notably, he co-chaired the U.S. Justice Department task force responsible for investigating the September 11 terrorist attacks. His extensive experience in federal prosecution adds a valuable dimension to O’Melveny’s legal team.

Notable Legal Representation

Kelley has represented high-profile clients in private practice, showcasing his legal acumen in complex cases. Among his notable clients is former FBI director James Comey, whom he described during scrutiny by U.S. House Republicans for his actions in investigations leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Furthermore, Kelley served as legal counsel for former Twitter deputy counsel James Baker during a pivotal February 2023 hearing before the U.S. House Oversight Committee. The hearing focused on questioning Baker and other former Twitter executives about the company’s decision to limit the reach of a New York Post article on President Joe Biden’s son Hunter before the 2020 election.

Independent Safety Monitor for Toyota Motor Corp

Kelley’s legal expertise extends beyond the realm of investigations and prosecutions. He has also played a crucial role as an independent safety monitor for Toyota Motor Corp. This position followed Toyota’s admission of misleading U.S. consumers by concealing and making deceptive statements regarding sudden acceleration problems in 2009 and 2010.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

O’Melveny’s Perspective

Mark Racanelli, a global co-chair of O’Melveny’s white-collar defense and corporate investigations practice, expressed enthusiasm about Kelley joining the firm. Racanelli stated, “Kelley’s credentials and credibility are beyond question,” emphasizing Kelley’s value to the renowned law firm.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

No Immediate Response from Dechert

In response to the news, a spokesperson from Dechert did not immediately provide a comment. Kelley’s move from Dechert to O’Melveny signals a significant development in the legal landscape, positioning O’Melveny & Myers as a leading force in white-collar defense and corporate investigations.

This strategic hire underlines O’Melveny’s commitment to assembling a formidable team of legal professionals and further solidifies its position in the legal industry.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More