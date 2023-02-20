Biglaw

Law Firm Triumphs in Lawsuit Against Associates for Inadequate Billing, at the Cost of Their Professional Reputation
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

North Dakota law firm Larson Latham Huettl has won a case in the state’s supreme court, which upheld its business model of suing former associates for the overpayment. The firm had designed an agreement requiring associates to pay an hourly rate for hours below a certain threshold. This meant that the longer associates failed to make the required hours, the more money the firm would recover later. This would benefit the partners regardless of whether the associates remained employed.

When the coronavirus pandemic struck, most law firms chose to keep their workforce despite the lack of billable work. However, Larson Latham Huettl went ahead with cost-cutting layoffs, which received criticism from the legal industry and recruiters. The firm’s business model allowed it to keep people on the payroll, knowing that the partners would be paid regardless of whether there was work.

The firm sued two former associates for overpayment, arguing that the agreement was not unconscionable. The court agreed, dismissing arguments about the firm awarding bonuses despite prior hourly shortfalls. Larson Latham Huettl defended its business model, saying it was a sound system for people who want to work hard and put in the time. The firm claimed it only hired people when it had work to do.

  
What
Where


While the court’s decision upheld the agreement’s legality, the legal industry was critical of Larson Latham Huettl’s treatment of its associates when there was no work. The associates had to pay the firm when the partners didn’t have any work, despite having come on board when the firm had work. The criticism that followed the layoffs and the lawsuit against the former associates will likely tarnish the firm’s reputation in the legal industry.

The case highlights the disconnect between legal conscionablity and sound business decisions. While the agreement may have been legal, the firm’s decision to lay off associates during the pandemic when other firms chose to retain their workforce drew criticism. The legal industry’s response to the case suggests that the decision to sue former associates for overpayment has further eroded the firm’s reputation.

In conclusion, Larson Latham Huettl’s victory in the state supreme court affirms its business model of suing former associates for the overpayment. However, the firm’s decision to lay off associates during the pandemic and its treatment of those associates when there was no work has earned criticism from the legal industry. The case highlights the tension between legal conscionablity and sound business decisions and raises questions about how law firms treat their associates during periods of low billable work.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney (Employment Law)

USA-CA-Encino

Job details Salary $100,000 - $200,000 a year Job Type Full-time Shift and Schedule ...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Administrative Assistant

USA-OK-Shawnee

Job Details Full-time$13 - $15 an hour2 days ago Benefits Free parking Full Job Des...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-FL-Jacksonville

Becoming a Marine Judge Advocate presents a unique opportunity to practice law across diverse legal ...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-WA-Seattle

Floyd, Pflueger & Ringer is a highly successful civil defense litigation firm comprised of employees...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Labor And Employment Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

Tampa office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a labor and employment associate att...

Apply Now

Personal Injury Attorney

USA-WI-Eau Claire

Eau Claire office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks personal injury attorney with 3...

Apply Now

Construction Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a construction associate attorne...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
36
In-house Counsel

Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
Pro Bono Lawyers Help Exonerate Man Who Spent 28 Years in Prison pro bono lawyers
35
Legal News

Pro Bono Lawyers Help Exonerate Man Who Spent 28 Years in Prison
Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court UIC LAW PROFESSOR
68
Legal News

Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court
First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology openai
59
Legal Technology News

First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology
Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling las vegas
179
Lawyers

Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling
Jones Day’s $100 Million Gain Through a Debated Bankruptcy Strategy: A Closer Look jones day
142
Biglaw

Jones Day’s $100 Million Gain Through a Debated Bankruptcy Strategy: A Closer Look
New Judge Assigned to J&J Talc Lawsuits in New Jersey judge
66
Legal News

New Judge Assigned to J&J Talc Lawsuits in New Jersey
Senate to Vote on 24 Biden Judicial Nominees After Advancement JUDICIAL NOMINEES
36
Legal News

Senate to Vote on 24 Biden Judicial Nominees After Advancement
Elon Musk’s Targeted Law Firm Halts Twitter Case Proceedings elon twitter
60
Legal News

Elon Musk’s Targeted Law Firm Halts Twitter Case Proceedings
Multiple US States Submit Amicus Brief in Lawsuit Over Abortion Medication
35
Public Interest

Multiple US States Submit Amicus Brief in Lawsuit Over Abortion Medication

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit â€“ Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top