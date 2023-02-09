Judge Accused of Misusing Charity Funds for Court and Juvenile Justice Center Donations

The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed an ethics complaint against Judge Jason A. Cichowicz of South Bend, Indiana. The complaint claims that Cichowicz used his role as a sole trustee for a charitable foundation, the C Foundation, to pay for tile work and car purchases provided to local courts by his father’s companies.



The complaint also claims that Cichowicz had a conflict of interest when he continued to represent a wealthy client who made Cichowicz the beneficiary of various trusts and bank accounts. The complaint also alleges that Cichowicz used his position as a judge to secure a line of credit to build a new courtroom and hide the funds’ source.



Cichowicz’s lawyer has issued a statement saying that Cichowicz’s interest was in improving the court and that he acted in the best interest of the community and the children and families served by the juvenile justice center.



What

Where

Search Jobs

The case is now being decided by a panel of three independent judges who will decide the validity of the ethics complaint.



REFERENCES:



Judge accused of using role as charity trustee to donate money to courts, juvenile justice center



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More