Revolutionizing the Judiciary System: Judge Relies on ChatGPT for Decision Rendering
The legal industry is undergoing a significant transformation with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. AI tools like ChatGPT have the potential to revolutionize the legal landscape by automating tasks, improving efficiency, and providing legal assistance. However, the use of AI in the legal sector is not without controversy, and many are wary of the potential for AI to replace human expertise and judgment.

One recent example of the use of AI in the legal system is the case of Colombian Judge Juan Manuel Padilla Garcia of the First Circuit Court in Cartagena. In a case involving an autistic minor and an insurance company over coverage, Judge Garcia used ChatGPT to assist in his decision-making. The judge asked the AI specific legal questions, which he then fact-checked and included his analysis in his final decision.

In his ruling, Judge Garcia emphasized that the purpose of using AI was to assist and speed up the process, not to replace human expertise. The AI was asked questions such as “Is an autistic minor exonerated from paying fees for their therapies?” and “Has the jurisprudence of the constitutional court made favorable decisions in similar cases?”

  
However, this use of AI in the legal sector raises some concerns, particularly regarding ChatGPT’s ability to understand the nuances of the legal system. For example, in the past, ChatGPT has struggled to understand American jurisprudence and has made incorrect statements about Supreme Court cases.

Despite these concerns, courts will likely continue to explore the use of AI in their workflows. AI has the potential to make the legal process more efficient, reduce the workload of human lawyers, and provide legal assistance to those who might otherwise not have access. However, it is important to use AI responsibly and ethically, ensuring that it is used as a tool to assist human decision-making and not to replace it.

The use of AI in the legal sector is still in its early stages, and its full impact on the industry remains to be seen. While AI has the potential to revolutionize the legal landscape, it is important to use it in a way that respects the expertise and judgment of human lawyers and judges.

