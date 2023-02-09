Public Interest

Federal Court Debates on Potential Overturn of LGBTQ Employment Protections
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit held oral arguments on Tuesday in the case of Braidwood Management v. EEOC. This is a class-action lawsuit filed by a wellness business and a church seeking a declaratory judgment that the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) allow for employment policies that prohibit “homosexual or transgender behavior” for either religious or non-religious reasons. This lawsuit comes in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ employees.

The Fifth Circuit is hearing the case on appeal from a United States District Court of Northern Texas decision written by Judge Reed O’Connor. O’Connor was appointed by former President George W. Bush in 2007 and gained notoriety for his 2018 ruling that the Affordable Care Act was unconstitutional due to violation of the nondelegation doctrine. This ruling was eventually reversed on appeal, with attorneys representing both sides of the legal conflict in the 2012 and 2015 Supreme Court hearings on the Affordable Care Act calling the ruling “lawless” in a New York Times opinion article.

During oral arguments, Ashley Cheung Honold of the Department of Justice argued on behalf of the EEOC. Honold claimed that the District Court had issued a series of “categorical, abstract rulings” untethered to any particular facts and without a concrete case or controversy. She also declared O’Connor’s opinion a “violation of Article III principles.” She argued that it was inconsistent with Supreme Court precedent, which stresses the need for individualized analysis.

  
What
Where


John Mitchell, counsel for Braidwood Management, defended the case by highlighting the “unpalatable options” faced by the plaintiffs. Mitchell argued that the plaintiffs were faced with either violating their religious beliefs by allowing homosexual or transgender behavior or facing the risk of immediate penalties from the government. Under questioning from the court, Mitchell admitted that the plaintiffs’ religious conduct had not been chilled but instead argued that the threat of prosecution had caused a chilling effect.

The outcome of this case has the potential to impact the rights of LGBTQ employees in the United States, particularly about religious freedom. The oral arguments before the Fifth Circuit provided a glimpse into the arguments being made by both sides and the legal principles being invoked. The decision of the Fifth Circuit will be eagerly anticipated by those who have a stake in the outcome of this case.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




REFERENCES:

US federal court hears arguments in case that could overturn LGBTQ employment protections



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for an associate attorney to join our dynamic and engag...

Apply now

ATTORNEY

USA-AL-Mobile

The Marine Corps is currently hiring lawyers interested in earning their commission as an officer in...

Apply now

Environmental Attorney

India-Delhi-Delhi

They focus on environmental rights and laws and may work on projects relating to renewable energy, s...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Liberty

Attorneys advise and represent clients during civil or criminal cases. They provide professional adv...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
60
Legal Technology News

Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History Benjamin Crump
82
Law Life

Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History
California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets prostitution
64
Public Interest

California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets
Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff law firm downsize
69
Legal Layoff News

Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff
Intel and ParkerVision Reach Settlement in Texas Chip Patent Lawsuit Trial INTEL
70
Legal Technology News

Intel and ParkerVision Reach Settlement in Texas Chip Patent Lawsuit Trial
Walmart Wins Lawsuit Challenging Lack of Fudge and Mint in Fudge Mint Cookies WALMART
905
Weird News

Walmart Wins Lawsuit Challenging Lack of Fudge and Mint in Fudge Mint Cookies
Florida Supreme Court and Universities in US and Europe Affected by Ransomware Attack ransomware dc
60
Legal Technology News

Florida Supreme Court and Universities in US and Europe Affected by Ransomware Attack
Motorola Solutions Appoints Experienced Executive as Chief Legal Officer motorola
65
In-house Counsel

Motorola Solutions Appoints Experienced Executive as Chief Legal Officer
Biglaw Firm Seeks Merger Partner But Struggles to Find Willing Match law firm merger
64
Biglaw

Biglaw Firm Seeks Merger Partner But Struggles to Find Willing Match
Paul Hastings Boosts Earnings in Competitive Market Conditions paul hastings
47
Biglaw

Paul Hastings Boosts Earnings in Competitive Market Conditions

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit â€“ Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top