Sony Challenges Microsoft’s Broad Subpoena in FTC Antitrust Lawsuit

Sony, the Playstation gaming console producer, has sought leave to file a reply in an ongoing antitrust lawsuit between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The purpose of the reply is to explain why Sony needs more time to argue against Microsoft’s subpoena, which the company believes to be overbroad.



The FTC lawsuit, which concerns Microsoft’s proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard, the manufacturer of the popular game Call of Duty, has been initiated following a complaint filed by Sony with the UK competition regulator. Sony, as a competitor of Microsoft, has publicly opposed the acquisition, claiming it would harm competition in the gaming industry.



To defend its proposed purchase, Microsoft subpoenaed Sony, requesting access to a vast amount of information about the company’s business operations and sales, financial, and user data covering what is likely to be millions of users. The subpoena includes 45 distinct document requests, 13 of which have multiple subparts, totaling more than 120 separate document requests.



Sony has attempted to negotiate the contents of the subpoena, but it still requires the company to spend an estimated $2 million or more, as well as weeks of intense work, to complete the requests. Despite this, discussions with Microsoft have been productive, and both companies agree that further negotiations are likely to narrow or eliminate most disputes.



The requested extension sheds light on Microsoft’s basis for arguing that the subpoena is overbroad, as Sony explains in its motion. Sony argues that Microsoft’s requests are excessive and demand information on nearly all aspects of the company’s business, as well as extensive sales, financial, and personal user data covering 11 years.



Sony’s motion was withdrawn shortly after filing, but the requested extension highlights the ongoing legal battles between the two tech giants. As a competitor of Microsoft, Sony has a vested interest in the outcome of the FTC lawsuit and is taking an active role in challenging the subpoena.



In conclusion, the antitrust lawsuit between Microsoft and the FTC is an ongoing legal battle that has drawn in Sony as a competitor of Microsoft. The requested extension sheds light on the overbroad nature of Microsoft’s subpoena and the extent of the information being sought. Despite the challenges, discussions between the two companies have been productive, and further negotiations are likely to narrow or eliminate most disputes.



