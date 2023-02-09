Legal Technology News

Sony Challenges Microsoft’s Broad Subpoena in FTC Antitrust Lawsuit
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Sony, the Playstation gaming console producer, has sought leave to file a reply in an ongoing antitrust lawsuit between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The purpose of the reply is to explain why Sony needs more time to argue against Microsoft’s subpoena, which the company believes to be overbroad.

The FTC lawsuit, which concerns Microsoft’s proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard, the manufacturer of the popular game Call of Duty, has been initiated following a complaint filed by Sony with the UK competition regulator. Sony, as a competitor of Microsoft, has publicly opposed the acquisition, claiming it would harm competition in the gaming industry.

To defend its proposed purchase, Microsoft subpoenaed Sony, requesting access to a vast amount of information about the company’s business operations and sales, financial, and user data covering what is likely to be millions of users. The subpoena includes 45 distinct document requests, 13 of which have multiple subparts, totaling more than 120 separate document requests.

  
What
Where


Sony has attempted to negotiate the contents of the subpoena, but it still requires the company to spend an estimated $2 million or more, as well as weeks of intense work, to complete the requests. Despite this, discussions with Microsoft have been productive, and both companies agree that further negotiations are likely to narrow or eliminate most disputes.

The requested extension sheds light on Microsoft’s basis for arguing that the subpoena is overbroad, as Sony explains in its motion. Sony argues that Microsoft’s requests are excessive and demand information on nearly all aspects of the company’s business, as well as extensive sales, financial, and personal user data covering 11 years.

Sony’s motion was withdrawn shortly after filing, but the requested extension highlights the ongoing legal battles between the two tech giants. As a competitor of Microsoft, Sony has a vested interest in the outcome of the FTC lawsuit and is taking an active role in challenging the subpoena.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In conclusion, the antitrust lawsuit between Microsoft and the FTC is an ongoing legal battle that has drawn in Sony as a competitor of Microsoft. The requested extension sheds light on the overbroad nature of Microsoft’s subpoena and the extent of the information being sought. Despite the challenges, discussions between the two companies have been productive, and further negotiations are likely to narrow or eliminate most disputes.

REFERENCES:



Sony fights Microsoftâ€™s â€˜facially overbroadâ€™ subpoena in FTCâ€™s Microsoft antitrust lawsuit

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for an associate attorney to join our dynamic and engag...

Apply now

ATTORNEY

USA-AL-Mobile

The Marine Corps is currently hiring lawyers interested in earning their commission as an officer in...

Apply now

Environmental Attorney

India-Delhi-Delhi

They focus on environmental rights and laws and may work on projects relating to renewable energy, s...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Liberty

Attorneys advise and represent clients during civil or criminal cases. They provide professional adv...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
60
Legal Technology News

Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History Benjamin Crump
82
Law Life

Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History
California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets prostitution
64
Public Interest

California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets
Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff law firm downsize
69
Legal Layoff News

Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff
Intel and ParkerVision Reach Settlement in Texas Chip Patent Lawsuit Trial INTEL
70
Legal Technology News

Intel and ParkerVision Reach Settlement in Texas Chip Patent Lawsuit Trial
Walmart Wins Lawsuit Challenging Lack of Fudge and Mint in Fudge Mint Cookies WALMART
905
Weird News

Walmart Wins Lawsuit Challenging Lack of Fudge and Mint in Fudge Mint Cookies
Florida Supreme Court and Universities in US and Europe Affected by Ransomware Attack ransomware dc
60
Legal Technology News

Florida Supreme Court and Universities in US and Europe Affected by Ransomware Attack
Motorola Solutions Appoints Experienced Executive as Chief Legal Officer motorola
65
In-house Counsel

Motorola Solutions Appoints Experienced Executive as Chief Legal Officer
Biglaw Firm Seeks Merger Partner But Struggles to Find Willing Match law firm merger
64
Biglaw

Biglaw Firm Seeks Merger Partner But Struggles to Find Willing Match
Paul Hastings Boosts Earnings in Competitive Market Conditions paul hastings
47
Biglaw

Paul Hastings Boosts Earnings in Competitive Market Conditions

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit â€“ Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top