Norton Rose Fullbright Hires Prominent Jones Day Litigation Lawyer

Brian Sun, a former Jones Day litigation lawyer, has joined Norton Rose Fullbright’s litigation and investigations team as a partner in its Los Angeles office. A partner-in-charge at Jones Day’s Los Angeles office, Sun worked with the investigations and white-collar defense team at Jones Day.



Sun specializes in complex business litigation, white-collar defense, and investigation matters. His practice focuses on unfair competition, intellectual property, commercial bribery, public corruption, entertainment, shareholder rights, contractual disputes, and fraud. Brian, a former Assistant United States Attorney for the Central District of California, is a well-known figure within the legal community.



He has served as the president of the Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association, the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, and the Los Angeles Regional Foodbank. He also served as the deputy general counsel to the Christopher Commission investigating the Rodney King incident in 1992. The Commission recommended significant reforms to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Brian’s other achievements include the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association’s (NAPABA) Trailblazer Award, the Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and the National Diversity Council’s Multicultural Leadership Award. He has also featured in Chambers USA: America’s Leading Business Lawyers list and Lawdragon’s 500 Leading Lawyers of America list. He received his J.D. from the University of Southern California.



Jeff Cody, U.S. managing partner at Norton Rose Fullbright, said, “Brian is a tremendously skilled trial lawyer who can handle the most complex business disputes and cross-border investigations, which are strengths at our firm that we want to further bolster. Clients will benefit from the decades of trial experience that Brian brings to our firm and Los Angeles office.”



Commenting on his latest appointment, Brian said, “Norton Rose Fulbright stands among the elite in litigation and investigations, and the firm’s global capabilities fit perfectly with my practice. I also see opportunities for this global law firm in California, and I am eager to make meaningful connections for my new colleagues.”

