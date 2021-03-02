HBR Consulting Acquires Law Firm IT Services Provider Keno Kozie

HBR Consulting LLC (HBR), a leading advisory, managed services, and software solutions provider to the legal industry, has acquired Keno Kozie Associates, Ltd. Keno Kozie, a Chicago based technology firm, provides IT services including document management, litigation support, application development, and networking design to law firms. The acquisition will take HBR’s total headcount to more than 700 professionals.



The combined firm will be one of the largest legal-technology consulting firms in the United States and will offer comprehensive strategy, operations, and technology consulting services to the legal industry including law firms, in-house legal departments, legal service providers, and law schools. Keno Kozie has a significant presence in the mid-law market segment. HBR works with leading AmLaw 100 law firms and Fortune 100 corporate law departments.

Both these firms had been collaborating for the past five years to enhance and complement each other’s service offerings to clients and now, after the acquisition, will offer extensive IT, procurement, research and information (library), security consulting, advisory, and managed services to their existing and potential clients. The new firm will offer technology services related to Cloud solutions, Office365, network infrastructure and security, and document management systems.



Barry Keno, President and CEO at Keno Kozie, said, “We’re excited to formalize our relationship with HBR and bring our firms together to provide our combined clients with even greater value and increased capabilities and scale amidst the ever-changing and consolidating technology environment, Building on our already established momentum, together we will be able to expand the breadth of our services, be it from our Chicago, Columbus, Ohio and Washington D.C. offices, or from the remote locations across the country where our employees currently operate.”



Chris Petrini-Poli, Executive Chairman at HBR Consulting, said, “Together, we will be able to provide clients with unparalleled strategy, operations, and technology services tailored to the legal ecosystem. Our combined firm anticipates adding 100+ employees each year, creating the largest talent pipeline of legal experts focused on providing superior service and unmatched expertise across the legal vertical.”

