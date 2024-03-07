Trial of James Crumbley: Father of Oxford High School Shooter Faces Manslaughter Charges

A month following the conviction of a Michigan woman for manslaughter related to a school shooting carried out by her son, James Crumbley, the boy’s father, now faces a similar trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Background

The tragic incident unfolded in 2021 at Oxford High School near Detroit, when James Crumbley’s son, Ethan Crumbley, then 15, used a 9mm pistol allegedly purchased by his father as a Christmas gift. Ethan’s actions resulted in the deaths of four fellow students.

Prosecution’s Case

Prosecutor Marc Keast argued that James Crumbley disregarded warning signs regarding his son’s mental state and failed to properly secure the firearm. Keast asserted that James’s negligence made the shooting “preventable and foreseeable.”

Defense’s Argument

In contrast, James Crumbley’s defense attorney, Mariell Lehman, contended that James couldn’t have anticipated his son’s actions and didn’t purchase the gun with the knowledge that it would be used for harm.

Legal Precedent

The trial of Jennifer Crumbley, James’s wife, concluded with her conviction on Feb. 6. She became the first parent charged in a U.S. school shooting case. This legal precedent has brought intense scrutiny to parental accountability in such incidents.

Disputed Circumstances

According to prosecutors, Ethan’s disturbing drawings and concerning behavior were evident before the shooting. However, the Crumbleys allegedly failed to address these warning signs adequately.

Defense’s Stand

James Crumbley’s legal team maintains that he securely stored the firearm and couldn’t have predicted Ethan’s actions. They sought to relocate the trial, arguing that Jennifer Crumbley’s conviction would prejudice the proceedings, but the request was denied.

