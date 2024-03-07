SAT Goes Fully Digital with Adaptive Testing Method

Students taking the SAT this week will experience a significant shift as the college admissions exam transitions to a fully digital format and adopts an adaptive testing method. This method entails adjusting question difficulty based on the student’s performance in prior parts of the assessment.

Hi-Tech Changes Unveiled

The SAT, administered by the College Board, has transformed, with each test section (Reading and Writing, and Math) divided into two equally timed parts called modules. Students will answer a set of questions in the first module before progressing to the next. The complexity of questions in the second module varies based on their performance in the first module.

Understanding the Adaptive Testing Model

The first module presents a mix of easy, medium, and hard questions across different domains. The second module, on average, offers questions of higher or lower difficulty than the first, tailored to the student’s abilities. The College Board assures students that regardless of the difficulty level, their scores will accurately reflect their achievements and skills.

Clarifications and Concerns

While the College Board emphasizes that students facing easier questions in the second portion won’t be disadvantaged, questions arise about potential penalties for students confronting harder questions. The organization also faces scrutiny regarding the test’s standardization amidst varying question difficulty among test-takers.

Implementation and Logistics

Students must take the SAT in person, utilizing their own devices, borrowing from their schools, or arranging to use a loaner from the College Board. Scores for the entire section will be calculated based on both modules, maintaining the test’s 1600-point scale. Notably, the adaptive testing change reduces the test duration to two hours and promises quicker result delivery, shifting from weeks to days.

Evolving Admissions Landscape

The SAT’s evolution coincides with elite schools revisiting their test-optional policies, which gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic. Institutions like Brown University, Yale University, and Dartmouth College are reintroducing standardized test requirements, citing the need for comprehensive applicant evaluation.

Reactions and Responses

Brown University, following Yale’s lead, reinstated standardized test requirements, acknowledging the importance of scores in assessing applicants’ readiness for academic success. However, Brown’s Provost highlights that test-optional admissions haven’t adversely affected admitted students’ performance compared to their peers.

