Oklahoma Workers Owed Nearly $900,000 in Unpaid Wages

The U.S. Department of Labor is trying to reclaim almost $900,000 in unpaid wages for Oklahoma workers. Approximately 1900 workers in the state are owed a total of $894,000, averaging around $450 per worker, according to reports from the federal agency.

Reasons Behind Unpaid Wages

Various reasons contribute to the accumulation of back wages, as highlighted by experts within the agency. Jessica Parker, a community outreach specialist with the Wage and Hour Division of the Department of Labor, cited employees relocating without forwarding addresses or changing names, making it challenging to locate them and distribute owed wages.

Time Constraints and Unclaimed Wages

There’s a critical time frame within which unclaimed back wages can be held. The Wage and Hour Division can retain such funds for three years before being obligated to transfer them to the Department of Treasury. Once transferred, reclaiming these wages becomes an arduous task, as emphasized by Parker.

Introducing the WOW Tool

To aid in the retrieval process, the Department of Labor advocates using its online search tool, the Workers Owed Wages (WOW) tool. This resource enables workers to determine whether wages are held on their behalf. By entering basic information about themselves and their previous employment, individuals can access the database for potential wage reclamation opportunities.

Encouraging Utilization of the WOW Tool

The Department of Labor stresses the importance of all workers utilizing the WOW tool, regardless of whether they believe they are owed any funds. Parker reiterated the agency’s commitment to ensuring that workers receive the wages they rightfully earned. Whether online or through phone inquiries, the Department aims to facilitate the process of wage reclamation for all eligible workers.

As efforts continue to reclaim unpaid wages for Oklahoma workers, the Department of Labor urges individuals to check for any outstanding funds owed to them proactively. By leveraging resources like the WOW tool, workers can take crucial steps toward reclaiming what is rightfully theirs.

