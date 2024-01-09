Legal News

Federal Appeals Court Lifts Suspension on California Gun Ban, Citing Constitutional Concerns
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has given the green light to a judge’s decision blocking California from enforcing a new law prohibiting the carrying of guns in most public places. The court deemed the law unconstitutional, asserting that it violated citizens’ rights to bear arms under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Temporary Injunction Reversed

This decision comes after a different 9th Circuit panel temporarily suspended an injunction issued by a judge a week earlier. This temporary stay allowed the law to take effect on January 1, but gun rights groups swiftly sought reconsideration. On Saturday, a different panel of judges dissolved the order, suspending the injunction preventing the law from being enforced for the time being.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


“So the politicians’ ploy to get around the Second Amendment has been stopped for now,” remarked C.D. Michel, a lawyer representing the gun rights groups.

California’s Appeal to be Heard in April

Although law enforcement has been halted, California’s appeal of the injunction is scheduled to be heard in April. The state’s attorney general argued in court papers that blocking the law would put “tens of millions of Californians” at a higher risk of gun violence.

“This dangerous decision puts the lives of Californians on the line,” expressed Daniel VillaseÃ±or, a spokesperson for Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who signed the law into effect in September.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Legislative Background and Supreme Court Ruling

The law, Senate Bill 2, was enacted in response to a landmark Supreme Court ruling in June 2022. In the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v Bruen, the conservative-majority Supreme Court struck down New York’s strict gun permit regulations, expanding gun rights nationwide. The decision affirmed that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense.

The ruling also introduced a new test for assessing the constitutionality of gun laws, stating that they must be “consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.”



Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

California’s Restrictive Measures

California’s law prohibited the carrying of concealed guns in 26 categories of “sensitive places,” including hospitals, playgrounds, stadiums, zoos, and places of worship, irrespective of whether individuals held permits. Additionally, the law barred concealed guns at privately owned commercial establishments open to the public unless the business operator posted a sign allowing license holders to carry guns on their premises.

U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney, appointed by Republican former President George W. Bush, supported permit holders and gun advocacy groups, declaring the law in violation of the Second Amendment on December 20. The legal battle continues, with further developments expected in the coming months.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Federal Prosecutor Urges Public Assistance in Identifying Capitol Attack Suspects
Legal News

Federal Prosecutor Urges Public Assistance in Identifying Capitol Attack Suspects
Latham & Watkins Unveils Enhanced Associate Salary Scale, Elevating Compensation in 2024
Legal News

Latham & Watkins Unveils Enhanced Associate Salary Scale, Elevating Compensation in 2024
Sarah McLean, Leader of Shearman & Sterling’s U.S. Energy Group, Departs for Willkie Farr & Gallagher Ahead of Shearman’s Merger with Allen & Overy
Legal News

Sarah McLean, Leader of Shearman & Sterling’s U.S. Energy Group, Departs for Willkie Farr & Gallagher Ahead of Shearman’s Merger with Allen & Overy
American Bar Association Gains Broad Support for Proposal to Enhance Job Protections for Untenured Law Faculty
Law Students

American Bar Association Gains Broad Support for Proposal to Enhance Job Protections for Untenured Law Faculty
The Evolution of AI and U.S. Copyright Law in 2024
Legal News

The Evolution of AI and U.S. Copyright Law in 2024
Pierson Ferdinand: A Historic Debut in the Legal Landscape
Breaking News

Pierson Ferdinand: A Historic Debut in the Legal Landscape
New York Special Election Faces Controversy as Republicans Challenge Mail-In Voting
Legal News

New York Special Election Faces Controversy as Republicans Challenge Mail-In Voting
Navigating the Intersection of Artificial Intelligence and the Legal System: Chief Justice John Roberts Urges Caution and Adaptation
Lawyers

Navigating the Intersection of Artificial Intelligence and the Legal System: Chief Justice John Roberts Urges Caution and Adaptation
Legal Battles Loom as Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Enters Crucial Phase
Legal News

Legal Battles Loom as Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Enters Crucial Phase
NRA Faces Setback as New York Court Dismisses Counterclaims in Charity Lawsuit
Legal News

NRA Faces Setback as New York Court Dismisses Counterclaims in Charity Lawsuit

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top