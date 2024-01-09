Netflix (NFLX.O) has successfully thwarted a lawsuit filed by shareholders in a federal court in California. The lawsuit, which accused the streaming giant of concealing the true impact of account-sharing on its growth, was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar.

Lawsuit Background

The legal battle began when a Texas-based investment trust initiated the lawsuit in May 2022. This move came after Netflix shares experienced a sharp decline, losing a third of their value. The company’s revelation that subscribers were decreasing for the first time in a decade prompted the lawsuit. Investors who had purchased Netflix shares between January 2021 and April 2022 sought damages in the litigation.

Lack of Substantiating Evidence

Judge Tigar, in his ruling on Friday, emphasized that the lawsuit failed to present any concrete evidence proving that Netflix was aware of the extent of the account-sharing issue for as long as the investors alleged. This critical lack of evidence undermined the credibility of the shareholders’ claims.

Opportunity to Refile

Despite the dismissal, the judge extended an opportunity for the investors to refile the lawsuit. However, this would only be possible if additional facts are incorporated to substantiate the claims made against Netflix. The ball is now in the court of the investors to strengthen their case if they choose to pursue the legal battle further.

Netflix and Trust’s Response

As of Monday, neither Netflix nor the attorneys representing the investment trust have issued official statements in response to the court’s decision. The streaming company and the trust remain tight-lipped regarding the future course of action.

Netflix’s Value Plunge and CEO’s Explanation

The period between January 2022 and April 2022 witnessed a significant decline in Netflix’s market value, with shares losing approximately half of their worth. The company attributed this downturn to weak subscriber growth, citing account-sharing and increased competition as contributing factors. Reed Hastings, the then-CEO of Netflix, explained that the complexities arising from the COVID-19 pandemic made it challenging to interpret subscription trends during that time.

This legal victory for Netflix comes at a pivotal moment for the streaming giant as it continues to navigate the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry. The outcome also underscores the importance of substantial evidence in shareholder lawsuits, shedding light on the challenges investors face in proving allegations against corporations.

