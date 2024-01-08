Law Students

San Diego Unified School District Leads the Way in Compensating Student Board Members
San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) has taken a significant step forward by implementing a new state law allowing student board members to be compensated for their dedicated service. As of January 1, 2024, Assembly Bill 275 (AB 275) came into effect, allowing school districts and county boards of education to recognize student board members’ contributions financially.

A Student’s Perspective: More Than Board Meetings

Blessyn Williams, a student trustee from Lincoln High School, emphasizes the multifaceted nature of a student board member’s responsibilities, extending beyond mere attendance at board meetings. Williams, who served in this capacity for the past six months, highlights the unexpected influence and power that come with the role, noting, “You kind of take on this responsibility and donâ€™t even realize the power that you have, and the voice you have is speaking for everyone.”

Advocating for Change

Williams actively advocated for AB 275, demonstrating her commitment during a meeting in Sacramento alongside local State Assembly Member Chris Ward. Reflecting on the experience, she notes, “In the moment, it didnâ€™t necessarily feel like I was nervous because I knew it was something they needed to hear.”

Addressing Financial Barriers

AB 275 not only allows compensation for student board members but also allows students to receive elective course credit per semester. Williams underscores the significance of this legislation for low-income students, stating, “Being a board member means you have to afford your own transportation, your dress code. With this, they can officially afford and be a part of it.”

Implementation Plans at SDUSD

On Friday, San Diego Unified School Board members convened at Lincoln High School to discuss the practicalities of implementing AB 275. Superintendent Dr. Lamont Jackson expressed his belief in the initiative: “I truly believe you have to find your voice and help others find theirs. This is another step to show what San Diego Unified has been about, is currently about, and continues to be about.”

Monthly Stipend Equality

A notable aspect of SDUSD’s implementation plan is equal compensation for student and adult board members. The school district plans to pay student board members a monthly stipend of $1,736, mirroring the compensation received by their adult counterparts.



In leading the way with this progressive approach, the San Diego Unified School District sets an example for other educational institutions across the state, emphasizing the value and importance of student involvement in decision-making processes.

