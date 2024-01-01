Legal News

McKinsey & Co Agrees to $78 Million Settlement in Opioid Epidemic Case
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Global Consulting Firm Settles Claims Linked to Opioid Crisis

In a landmark development, consulting giant McKinsey & Co has reached a $78 million settlement to address allegations from U.S. health insurers and benefit plans. The claims accused McKinsey of playing a significant role in the opioid epidemic by assisting drug companies, including Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin.

The $78 Million Settlement

The settlement details were disclosed in documents filed on Friday in a federal court in San Francisco. This settlement stands as the final resolution in a series of legal actions McKinsey faced related to its involvement in the U.S. opioid crisis. The consulting firm has been under scrutiny for allegedly contributing to the epidemic by devising deceptive marketing plans and facilitating increased sales of painkillers for drug manufacturers.

  
What
Where


Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Previous Settlements

McKinsey has previously paid substantial amounts to settle opioid-related claims. This includes $641.5 million to resolve allegations brought by state attorneys general, an additional $230 million to settle claims by local governments, and agreements with Native American tribes.

Third-Party Payers Class Action Settlement

The recent class action settlement, subject to judicial approval, specifically addresses claims by third-party payers, such as insurers responsible for health and welfare benefits. Plaintiffs in the case argue that McKinsey’s actions added to the over-prescription of opioids, contributing to the widespread health crisis. Paul Geller, representing the plaintiffs, emphasized that the case aimed to recover funds spent on the over-prescribed pills.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




McKinsey’s Response

Despite the substantial settlement, McKinsey did not admit any wrongdoing. In a statement, the consulting firm maintained that its past work was lawful. Notably, McKinsey had already committed in 2019 to cease advising clients on any opioid-related business.

Ongoing Opioid Crisis Litigation

The opioid epidemic has led to a flood of lawsuits against drug companies, distributors, and pharmacies. Accusations include downplaying the risks of opioid painkillers and overlooking red flags indicating illegal trafficking. The collective litigation has resulted in settlements exceeding $50 billion with various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical supply chain.



Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Alarming Statistics

The toll of the opioid crisis on public health is staggering, with nearly 645,000 deaths in the United States from opioid-related overdoses, both prescription and illicit, reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention between 1999 and 2021.

Supreme Court Involvement

The U.S. Supreme Court recently addressed the opioid crisis, hearing a challenge by President Joe Biden’s administration regarding Purdue Pharma’s multi-billion-dollar bankruptcy settlement. This settlement aimed to resolve claims against the drugmaker related to its role in the opioid epidemic.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

US Labor Department Unveils Ambitious Reforms to Registered Apprenticeship Program
Legal News

US Labor Department Unveils Ambitious Reforms to Registered Apprenticeship Program
Embracing Change: Law Schools Navigate Affirmative Action Ban’s Impact on Admissions
Law Students

Embracing Change: Law Schools Navigate Affirmative Action Ban’s Impact on Admissions
New York Times Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI and Microsoft Over Copyright Infringement
Legal News

New York Times Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI and Microsoft Over Copyright Infringement
LexisNexis Expands Access to Lexis+ AI in U.S. Law Schools
Law Students

LexisNexis Expands Access to Lexis+ AI in U.S. Law Schools
Appeals Court Reverses Conviction of Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry
Legal News

Appeals Court Reverses Conviction of Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry
Swatting Incidents Target Republican Lawmakers on Christmas Day
Legal News

Swatting Incidents Target Republican Lawmakers on Christmas Day
Biden’s Judicial Legacy at Stake: A Closer Look at Challenges and Opportunities
Breaking News

Biden’s Judicial Legacy at Stake: A Closer Look at Challenges and Opportunities
Giuliani’s Bankruptcy Echoes Alex Jones’ Legal Woes: Defamation Debts Linger
Legal News

Giuliani’s Bankruptcy Echoes Alex Jones’ Legal Woes: Defamation Debts Linger
Twitter, Now X Corp, Found in Breach of Contract for Unpaid Bonuses
Legal News

Twitter, Now X Corp, Found in Breach of Contract for Unpaid Bonuses
Apple Appeals Import Ban of Watches Amid Patent Dispute
Legal News

Apple Appeals Import Ban of Watches Amid Patent Dispute

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top