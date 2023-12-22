Former Vin Diesel Assistant Files Sexual Battery Lawsuit

A former assistant to actor Vin Diesel, Asta Jonasson, has filed a lawsuit against Diesel, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 2010 and subsequently terminating her employment just hours later. The legal action was initiated in a Los Angeles court.

Allegations of Assault During “Fast Five” Production

Jonasson’s lawsuit alleges that the incident occurred in an Atlanta hotel room while working on the movie “Fast Five.” According to her claims, Diesel forcibly groped her breasts and kissed her after a night of entertaining multiple women in his hotel suite.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

What

Where

Search Jobs

“Vin Diesel ignored Ms. Jonasson’s clear statements of non-consent to his sexual assaults,” the lawsuit states.

Disturbing Details Emerge

The lawsuit goes on to detail that Diesel allegedly compelled Jonasson to grab his erect penis, despite her protests. Subsequently, he pinned her against a wall and masturbated, releasing her only after he was finished. After this harrowing experience, Diesel reportedly left the hotel room.

Termination of Employment and Years of Silence

A few hours following the alleged assault, Jonasson claims she was fired from her position as Diesel’s assistant. The lawsuit contends that Jonasson remained silent for years due to fear of repercussions, fear of speaking out against one of the world’s highest-grossing actors, and concern about potential industry ostracization.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Calls for Accountability and Lasting Change

Claire-Lise Kutlay, Jonasson’s lawyer, emphasized the importance of holding influential individuals accountable for their actions in the workplace. “Sexual harassment in the workplace will never stop if powerful men are protected from accountability,” Kutlay stated in a written release. She hoped Jonasson’s decision to come forward would create lasting change and empower other survivors.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Diesel’s Response

As of now, legal and public relations representatives for Vin Diesel have not responded to requests for comment on the allegations.

#MeToo Movement Context

This lawsuit adds Jonasson to the list of women who have accused prominent figures in the entertainment industry of sexual misconduct since the inception of the #MeToo movement in 2017. The movement gained momentum in the aftermath of allegations against now-imprisoned movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More