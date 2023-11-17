Law Students

California Advances Alternative Path to Law Licensure
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A Promising Step Forward

California’s legal landscape may soon witness a significant transformation as the State Bar of Californiaâ€™s board of trustees took a significant step toward introducing an alternative pathway for law graduates to become licensed attorneys without the conventional bar exam.

The Portfolio Bar Exam: An Innovative Approach

The groundbreaking move involves the introduction of the Portfolio Bar Exam, offering aspiring lawyers an unconventional route to licensure. Under this program, law graduates would engage in four to six months of supervised legal practice, working alongside experienced attorneys. Following this practical experience, they would submit a comprehensive portfolio of their legal work for evaluation.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

  
What
Where


Key Decision Pending Approval

While the Portfolio Bar Exam pilot has not yet secured final approval from the California Supreme Court, the State Bar’s endorsement marks a crucial milestone. If the California Supreme Court gives the green light to the program, the state will join the ranks of others seeking alternatives to the traditional bar exam.

National Trend: Shaping the Future of Legal Education

California’s move follows closely on the heels of the Oregon Supreme Court’s recent adoption of a similar program, slated to take effect in May of the coming year. Several other states are also exploring alternative methods for evaluating law graduates.

The California Proposal Unveiled

According to the proposed California program, graduates from law schools accredited by either the American Bar Association or the State Bar of California would undergo 700 to 1,000 hours of supervised legal practice. Their final hurdle to licensure would be submitting a portfolio of work, including client memos and negotiations, graded by the State Bar. Successful candidates would then obtain licensure without needing the conventional bar exam.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Advocates and Detractors: A Divided Response

Proponents of the Portfolio Bar Exam argue that real-world legal work provides a more accurate measure of a law graduate’s capabilities than a traditional two-day bar exam. Additionally, they contend that the program could alleviate the financial and emotional burden of months of exclusive bar exam preparation, as participants would be compensated for their supervised legal work.

Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.



However, most of the 2,814 comments received by the State Bar expressed opposition to the proposal. Critics argue that the program would lower the standards for becoming a lawyer and potentially threaten public protections. A coalition of 59 California bar organizations submitted a letter to the State Bar and state lawmakers, expressing concerns that the Portfolio Bar Exam could “allow licensure based on a varying and subjective standard that can be easily manipulated.”

Addressing Concerns and Clarifications

Despite the opposition, Susan Smith Bakhshian, a professor at Loyola Law School involved in developing the Portfolio Bar Exam, noted that many critics did not delve into the proposal’s specifics. She emphasized that participants would still be required to attend law school.

A Limited Pilot Program

The pilot Portfolio Bar Exam program is set to be initially restricted to approximately 100 law graduates currently enrolled in Californiaâ€™s provisional licensing program. This temporary initiative, launched in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, enables participants to practice under supervision while awaiting their turn to take the bar exam.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

California Bar Exam Results: July 2023 Overview
Law Students

California Bar Exam Results: July 2023 Overview
Federal Authorities Probe Mysterious Letters Sent to Election Offices in Five States
Legal News

Federal Authorities Probe Mysterious Letters Sent to Election Offices in Five States
Federal Judge Denies Trump’s Request to Delay Classified Documents Trial
Legal News

Federal Judge Denies Trump’s Request to Delay Classified Documents Trial
CS Disco’s Strategic Partnership Unveiled: Leveraging vLex’s Law Library for Comprehensive Legal Software
Legal Technology News

CS Disco’s Strategic Partnership Unveiled: Leveraging vLex’s Law Library for Comprehensive Legal Software
Fox Corp. Appoints Adam Ciongoli as Chief Legal and Policy Officer with a $28 Million Compensation Package
Breaking News

Fox Corp. Appoints Adam Ciongoli as Chief Legal and Policy Officer with a $28 Million Compensation Package
Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz: A Shift in Leadership for an Elite Legal Icon
Lawyers

Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz: A Shift in Leadership for an Elite Legal Icon
Northwestern Law Professor Alleges Age Discrimination in Salary Dispute
Law Students

Northwestern Law Professor Alleges Age Discrimination in Salary Dispute
Federal Judiciary Extends Shutdown Estimate Amid Funding Uncertainty
Legal News

Federal Judiciary Extends Shutdown Estimate Amid Funding Uncertainty
U.S. Judge Approves JPMorgan’s $290 Million Settlement in Epstein-Related Case
Legal News

U.S. Judge Approves JPMorgan’s $290 Million Settlement in Epstein-Related Case
Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas
Legal Career Resources

Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top