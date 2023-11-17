California Advances Alternative Path to Law Licensure

A Promising Step Forward

California’s legal landscape may soon witness a significant transformation as the State Bar of Californiaâ€™s board of trustees took a significant step toward introducing an alternative pathway for law graduates to become licensed attorneys without the conventional bar exam.

The Portfolio Bar Exam: An Innovative Approach

The groundbreaking move involves the introduction of the Portfolio Bar Exam, offering aspiring lawyers an unconventional route to licensure. Under this program, law graduates would engage in four to six months of supervised legal practice, working alongside experienced attorneys. Following this practical experience, they would submit a comprehensive portfolio of their legal work for evaluation.

Key Decision Pending Approval

While the Portfolio Bar Exam pilot has not yet secured final approval from the California Supreme Court, the State Bar’s endorsement marks a crucial milestone. If the California Supreme Court gives the green light to the program, the state will join the ranks of others seeking alternatives to the traditional bar exam.

National Trend: Shaping the Future of Legal Education

California’s move follows closely on the heels of the Oregon Supreme Court’s recent adoption of a similar program, slated to take effect in May of the coming year. Several other states are also exploring alternative methods for evaluating law graduates.

The California Proposal Unveiled

According to the proposed California program, graduates from law schools accredited by either the American Bar Association or the State Bar of California would undergo 700 to 1,000 hours of supervised legal practice. Their final hurdle to licensure would be submitting a portfolio of work, including client memos and negotiations, graded by the State Bar. Successful candidates would then obtain licensure without needing the conventional bar exam.

Advocates and Detractors: A Divided Response

Proponents of the Portfolio Bar Exam argue that real-world legal work provides a more accurate measure of a law graduate’s capabilities than a traditional two-day bar exam. Additionally, they contend that the program could alleviate the financial and emotional burden of months of exclusive bar exam preparation, as participants would be compensated for their supervised legal work.

However, most of the 2,814 comments received by the State Bar expressed opposition to the proposal. Critics argue that the program would lower the standards for becoming a lawyer and potentially threaten public protections. A coalition of 59 California bar organizations submitted a letter to the State Bar and state lawmakers, expressing concerns that the Portfolio Bar Exam could “allow licensure based on a varying and subjective standard that can be easily manipulated.”

Addressing Concerns and Clarifications

Despite the opposition, Susan Smith Bakhshian, a professor at Loyola Law School involved in developing the Portfolio Bar Exam, noted that many critics did not delve into the proposal’s specifics. She emphasized that participants would still be required to attend law school.

A Limited Pilot Program

The pilot Portfolio Bar Exam program is set to be initially restricted to approximately 100 law graduates currently enrolled in Californiaâ€™s provisional licensing program. This temporary initiative, launched in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, enables participants to practice under supervision while awaiting their turn to take the bar exam.

