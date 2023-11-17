Law Students

Disturbing Surge in Campus Antisemitism Prompts Legal Community Action
Long Island’s legal community has taken a decisive stand against the alarming rise of antisemitism on college campuses, issuing a stern message to educational institutions. Ten of the region’s largest law firms have signed a letter addressed to law schools across New York and New Jersey, urging them to combat the complacency enabling this surge or face potential consequences for student recruitment.

Legal Community’s Strong Reaction

Expressing “extreme disappointment” in the lack of condemnation by many law school deans and administrators following the premeditated, brutal actions of Hamas on October 7, 2023, the firms stressed the obligation of educators to protect all students and create an environment free from hate. The attack by Hamas resulted in the rape and slaughter of around 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilian women, babies, and children.

A Unified Message

David Heymann, managing partner of Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone, emphasized that the letter transcends the Israel-Palestine issue, focusing on the broader context of combatting hate and protecting democracy. Heymann, a son of a Holocaust survivor, highlighted the significance of ensuring that no student should feel threatened based on their race, religion, sexual orientation, or political views.

  
Signatories and Alarming Statistics

The letter, supported by firms including Abrams Fensterman, Harris Beach, and Meltzer Lippe, was issued at a time when antisemitism has seen a 400% increase since October 7, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Antisemitic incidents are particularly pronounced on college campuses, with nearly one in five college students expressing feelings of reduced safety, as reported by Intelligent.com.

Law Firms Take a Stand

The attorneys, who actively recruit students from these schools, emphasized the direct impact of the schools’ actions on their recruitment decisions. Long Island law firms are not alone in their stance, with the Nassau County Bar Association and prominent Wall Street law firms, such as Nixon Peabody and Greenberg Traurig, echoing the sentiment.

Upholding Freedom of Expression

While acknowledging the importance of freedom of expression protected by the First Amendment, the letter stressed the need to address speech that goes beyond protected boundaries, inciting violence against the Jewish community and Israeli supporters. The attorneys called on law school deans and administrators to condemn unequivocally intimidating and incitant speech.

University Responses and Future Expectations

University responses vary, with Hofstra University’s president stating that there are currently no credible threats on campus. Touro University’s president, the co-founder of a coalition with Israel, urged moral conscience. Heymann concludes by calling on other leaders to join the cause, emphasizing that their firms will not turn a blind eye and expect better from universities.

