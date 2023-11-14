U.S. Supreme Court Adopts New Code of Conduct: A Comparative Analysis

In a recent development, the United States Supreme Court has introduced a new code of conduct, drawing inspiration from existing ethical guidelines for lower court judges. While the document shares similarities with its lower court counterpart, significant deviations emerge on crucial issues such as enforcement, conflicts of interest, and defining misconduct. Here’s an in-depth examination of the key changes and implications:

Upholding Judicial Integrity

The first section, emphasizing maintaining the judiciary’s integrity and independence, diverges in its wording. The Supreme Court’s version omits a sweeping line in the lower court document, setting the tone for potential disparities in applying ethical standards.

Impropriety and the ‘Knowingly’ Standard

The second part instructs judges and justices to avoid “impropriety” and the “appearance of impropriety.” The Supreme Court introduced the term “knowingly,” sparking criticism for potentially providing an avenue for claiming ignorance when facing allegations of improper conduct.

Reporting and Recusals

Without a mechanism for public complaints or formal reviews, the third section addresses the performance of duties, urging fairness and impartiality. Notably, the Supreme Court’s version limits the duty to act on ethics violations to instances of employee misconduct and introduces a nuanced perspective on recusals.

Law-Related Pursuits and Financial Disclosures

The fourth part outlines the permissible participation of judges and justices in various activities, with the Supreme Court restricting involvement in events promoting “commercial” products or services, excluding book promotions. Variances emerge regarding financial interests, divestment recommendations, and compensation regulations, shedding light on the unique considerations for Supreme Court justices.

Political Activity: Defining the Undefined

The final section addresses political activity, where a notable distinction arises. While the lower courts’ code defines “political organization,” the Supreme Court’s version remains silent, leaving room for interpretation and potential uncertainties.

In essence, introducing the new code of conduct by the U.S. Supreme Court raises questions about its alignment with existing guidelines and its potential impact on ethical standards within the highest echelons of the judiciary. The nuanced differences in language and approach underscore the challenges of adapting ethical frameworks to the distinctive nature of the Supreme Court’s institutional setting.

