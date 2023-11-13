Law Students

California Bar Exam Results: July 2023 Overview
The July 2023 bar exam cycle concluded recently, with California reporting a slight dip in its overall pass rate, contrasting with the pass rate increases observed in most states.

California’s Pass Rate

According to the State Bar of California, among the 7,555 individuals who took the July 2023 bar exam, 51.5% passed, showing a decrease from the 52.4% pass rate recorded the previous year. However, among first-time exam takers, the pass rate increased to nearly 65%, up from 62% in the previous cycle.

National Trends

The last state to disclose its July results, California held the second-largest number of examinees, following New York. Nationwide, data compiled by the National Conference of Bar Examiners revealed that 32 states witnessed increases in their July pass rates, while 11 states experienced decreases. An additional seven states maintained flat pass rates compared to July 2022.

Insights from Bar Exam Tutor

On Friday, bar exam tutor Sean Silverman remarked that the July examinees exceeded expectations. Many had assumed a poorer performance, considering they commenced law school during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State-by-State Results

Results from various states varied during this cycle. While California experienced a slight decline, Florida’s overall pass rate surged by 10 percentage points to 61%, and Texas saw a 4-percentage-point increase to 71%. On the other hand, New York maintained a steady pass rate of 66%.

Wyoming demonstrated the most significant year-over-year increase, rising by 25 percentage points to 80%, albeit with only 49 participants. West Virginia followed with the second-largest increase, climbing by 15 percentage points to a 72% pass rate.



Conversely, Michigan recorded the most substantial overall pass rate decline, dropping from 66% in July 2022 to 55% in the current cycle. Maryland and Nebraska also posted declines of 10 percentage points in their July pass rates.

Transition in Bar Exams

The bar exam is undergoing a period of transition. Starting July 2026, some states will administer the Next Gen Bar Examâ€”a restructured test emphasizing legal skills and reducing reliance on memorization. The Next Gen exam will also be three hours shorter.

Maryland, Missouri, and Oregon recently became the first states to commit to administering the Next Gen test upon its debut. States can choose between the existing test and the Next Gen exam until July 2028, when only the Next Gen exam will be available.

