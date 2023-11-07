Ernst & Young LLP Contemplates Governance Overhaul to Empower Partners and Principals

Ernst & Young LLP (EY), a prominent global professional services firm, is currently considering a significant governance overhaul aimed at granting more authority to its partners and principals. This transformative initiative is designed to be implemented through a trio of distinct entities, which will collectively steer the massive $21.5 billion U.S. branch of the firm.

Background: Reform in the Wake of Leadership U-turn

This proposed governance overhaul is the latest in a series of reform initiatives that EY has undertaken in the aftermath of an abrupt change in direction. Earlier, the leadership team of the U.S. branch withdrew its support for a planned spin-off of EY’s global consulting business and a substantial portion of its tax practice. This reversal thwarted efforts to break up the network and prompted the exploration of alternative governance structures.

Structural Transformation: The New Vision for EY US

The draft plan envisions a comprehensive restructuring of the EY U.S. entity, focusing on redefining its governance structure. Key elements of this proposed transformation include:

Management Committee: EY US intends to establish a dedicated management committee defining the firm’s overarching strategy. Advisory Group: An advisory group will be formed to represent the perspectives and insights of partners and principals effectively. Governing Board: The cornerstone of the proposed governance overhaul is the creation of a governing board, composed of ten elected members and the managing partner. This board is envisaged as a pivotal decision-making body.

A Shift towards Modernization and Accountability

The drive to modernize the governance of EY U.S. has been underway for over two years, as part of the firm’s ongoing commitment to staying aligned with the best practices in professional services firms’ governance. According to Brendan Mullin, a spokesperson for EY, this endeavor reflects the firm’s proactive approach to periodically reviewing and enhancing its governance protocols.

Responding to Shifting Dynamics

Following the disbandment of EY’s initial breakup strategy in April, Julie Boland, the U.S. managing partner, undertook a leadership revamp, appointing key individuals to streamline the firm’s operations. Additionally, the firm responded to changes in service demand by eliminating approximately 3,000 jobs.

The Proposed Governance Framework: Key Features

Under the proposed governance structure:

Partners and principals will play a pivotal role in electing members of the governing board, with a majority expected to be Certified Public Accountants (CPAs). This board will be entrusted with risk management, audit quality, regulatory compliance, and assessing the firm’s financial performance.

The governing board retains the option to incorporate independent members in the future.

A five-person nominating committee will propose candidates for the governing board, subject to ratification through a partnership-wide vote.

A Transition from Corporate to Partnership-Led Approach

EY’s contemplated shift towards a partnership-led approach, characterized by consensus-building, marks a departure from its previous corporate and management-oriented style. This shift is seen as a response to partner concerns arising from feeling sidelined in previous pivotal decisions within the firm.

Balancing Accountability and Efficiency

Although this transformation aims to address partner concerns, some industry experts express concerns that slower decision-making may potentially place the firm at a competitive disadvantage. Allan Koltin, an advisor to leading accounting firms on governance and leadership issues, points out that highly successful professional and financial services firms need to prioritize efficiency and speed.

EY’s Vision for Improved Decision-Making

However, EY expects that these proposed changes will lead to enhanced decision-making and accountability. The firm anticipates that this shift in governance structure will contribute positively to its overall operations and adaptability.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

EY has faced several challenges recently, including the collapse of its audit client, Wirecard, and a $100 million penalty for ethics violations in the United States. As partners prepare to select a new global chairman to succeed Carmine Di Sibio, who championed the firm’s previous breakup strategy and is set to retire next year, EY’s governance overhaul represents a pivotal juncture in the firm’s ongoing evolution and response to a changing business landscape.

