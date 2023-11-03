Bewley Twins Sue NCAA for Unfairly Blocking College Basketball Dreams

Mar 16, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; NCAA logo shown during NCAA Tournament First Round Columbus Practice at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Legal Challenge to NCAA’s Amateur Status Rule

In a legal showdown with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), two young basketball talents, Matthew Bewley and Ryan Bewley, have filed a lawsuit claiming they were unjustly prevented from pursuing their college basketball dreams. The brothers, both 19 years old, initiated legal action against the NCAA in a U.S. district court in Chicago, challenging the college sports governing body’s refusal to grant them “amateur” status for their intended collegiate basketball career at Chicago State University.

NCAA’s Alleged Violation of Name, Image, and Likeness Compensation Rules

The lawsuit contends that the NCAA barred the Bewley twins from participating in college basketball based on the compensation they had legally received in exchange for using their name, image, and likeness before enrolling at Chicago State. This move by the NCAA has ignited a legal battle that may have far-reaching implications for student-athlete compensation and collegiate sports.

NCAA’s Response Remains Silent

Despite the significant legal challenge, the NCAA has not yet offered an official response to the lawsuit, keeping the public and the sports community waiting for their position.

Legal Landscape: Challenging Student-Athlete Compensation Restrictions

This lawsuit comes when the NCAA is already facing other legal challenges related to its restrictions on student-athlete compensation. In 2021, the NCAA took steps to ease regulations on players’ ability to benefit from advertising and merchandising deals with third parties, representing a notable shift in their policies.

Bewley Twins’ Athletic Background and Compensation Controversy

The Bewley twins, who had previously received athletic scholarship offers from Chicago State, are no strangers to the basketball world. They honed their skills at an elite basketball academy in Georgia before joining Chicago State, an NCAA Division I institution. The lawsuit highlights that they, along with others who had contracts with the academy, had received compensation, raising concerns within the NCAA.

NCAA’s Accusations and Bewleys’ Response

According to the lawsuit, the NCAA alleged that the compensation received by the Bewleys from the academy surpassed “actual and necessary” expenses and suggested that they had played for a team with professional aspirations. The Bewleys, in response, assert that the NCAA made an arbitrary determination regarding their professional status and, in doing so, imposed what they refer to as a “wage cap” on aspiring athletes, potentially infringing on antitrust laws.

Allegations of Unequal Treatment

The lawsuit further contends that the NCAA permitted other academy players, including former classmates and teammates of the Bewleys, to participate in college basketball, shedding light on potential inconsistencies in the NCAA’s enforcement of its regulations.

Seeking Injunction and Damages

In their legal pursuit, Matthew and Ryan Bewley seek an injunction against the NCAA to prevent the enforcement of what they deem “unlawful and anticompetitive regulations.” Additionally, they seek compensation for damages, including the loss of endorsement opportunities and potential harm to their prospects of being drafted by a professional basketball team.

Legal Case Details

The lawsuit is officially identified as Matthew Bewley and Ryan Bewley v. The National Collegiate Athletic Association, filed in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, under case number 1:23-cv-15570.

Legal Counsel

Dominique Price and Daniel McGrath of Hinshaw & Culbertson provide the legal representation for the plaintiffs. On the NCAA’s side, the response to these serious allegations remains to be seen, with the sporting world watching closely as the legal battle unfolds.

