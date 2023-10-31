Breaking News

Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners to Acquire Australia’s Energy Exemplar in Billion-Dollar Deal
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Investment in Energy Market Software Provider Signals Confidence in Energy Transition

In a significant move highlighting their commitment to the future of the energy sector, Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners have jointly announced their acquisition of Energy Exemplar, a leading provider of energy market software based in Australia. The deal sees the private equity firm Riverside Company relinquish its ownership of Energy Exemplar in a transaction valued at over $1 billion. However, exact financial details have not been disclosed.

The Energy Exemplar Acquisition: A Strategic Investment

  
What
Where


Under the agreement, Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners will each hold a 50% stake in Energy Exemplar. Riverside Company, the previous owner, will exit the ownership structure. While the specifics of the financial arrangement remain undisclosed, this acquisition underscores a forward-thinking approach to the energy sector, particularly in a climate where energy transition, renewable energy, and improved operational efficiencies are paramount.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Supporting the Energy Transition

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The acquisition of Energy Exemplar reflects a strategic bet on the ongoing energy transition, a movement characterized by power utilities, grid operators, and renewable energy developers increasingly relying on simulation software to optimize production capacity and enhance overall efficiency. Energy Exemplar, headquartered in North Adelaide, has experienced remarkable growth with an annual compound rate of 30% since 2018 under Riverside’s ownership. The company’s software tools are widely used by over 500 businesses across 79 countries to simulate and forecast various energy markets, including electric, water, gas, and renewable energy.

Blackstone’s Investment in Energy Transition



Blackstone’s investment in Energy Exemplar is channeled through its energy transition arm, currently raising a new fund known as Blackstone Energy Transition Partners IV. This fund has made significant progress, having already raised $2.2 billion toward its $5.6 billion target as of the end of August. Bilal Khan, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone Energy Transition Partners, expressed his excitement at the collaboration with Vista and Energy Exemplar, emphasizing the shared mission to drive further development of Energy Exemplar’s technology solutions, which will contribute to grid reliability and decarbonization.

Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

“This investment is the latest in a series demonstrating Blackstone’s conviction in the energy transition,” Khan stated. It is worth noting that Blackstone has been actively expanding its presence in this sector, committing to deploy $100 billion in energy transition and climate change solutions projects over the next decade. Previous investments by the firm include Transmission Developers, solar mounting company Esdec, environmental engineering firm Geosyntec, environmental commodity exchange Xpansiv, and renewable energy company Invenergy. In August, Blackstone also announced the successful raising of the world’s largest credit fund dedicated to energy transition, amassing an impressive $7.1 billion.

Vista Equity Partners’ Role in the Deal

Vista Equity Partners, recognized as a specialist in the software sector, is joining this strategic venture through its middle-market Foundation strategy. In 2020, the firm successfully raised its fourth Foundation fund, accumulating $4.5 billion in commitments, with expectations to launch a new fund in the near future. Ryan Atlas, Managing Director at Vista Equity Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, noting that Vista, along with Blackstone and Energy Exemplar, aims to leverage its extensive experience in scaling transformative enterprise software companies to accelerate innovation further and deliver enhanced value to customers.

This joint acquisition represents a substantial step in the ongoing transformation of the energy sector, highlighting the commitment of Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners to shaping a more sustainable and efficient future.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Proskauer Rose Nears Settlement with Former COO in Corporate Espionage Case
Breaking News

Proskauer Rose Nears Settlement with Former COO in Corporate Espionage Case
U.S. Department of Justice Teams Up with Paladin Partners to Revolutionize Pro Bono Engagement
Legal News

U.S. Department of Justice Teams Up with Paladin Partners to Revolutionize Pro Bono Engagement
Morrison & Foerster Bolsters Capital Markets Team with Notable Hire from Perkins Coie
Lawyers

Morrison & Foerster Bolsters Capital Markets Team with Notable Hire from Perkins Coie
Pharmaceutical Industry Gears Up for Second Wave of Legal Challenges Against Medicare Drug Pricing
Legal Ethics

Pharmaceutical Industry Gears Up for Second Wave of Legal Challenges Against Medicare Drug Pricing
Lawsuits Question 401(k) Handling: Possible Violation of Federal Law
Breaking News

Lawsuits Question 401(k) Handling: Possible Violation of Federal Law
Avi Perry Joins Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP as Co-Chair of Securities and Commodities Litigation Practices
Breaking News

Avi Perry Joins Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP as Co-Chair of Securities and Commodities Litigation Practices
Planned Parenthood to Face Trial in $1.8 Billion Lawsuit by Texas
Legal News

Planned Parenthood to Face Trial in $1.8 Billion Lawsuit by Texas
Donald Trump and Michael Cohen Engage in Courtroom Clash: Key Testimony in Civil Fraud Case Threatens Trump’s Business Empire
Legal News

Donald Trump and Michael Cohen Engage in Courtroom Clash: Key Testimony in Civil Fraud Case Threatens Trump’s Business Empire
Lawsuit Targets Prominent Law Firm WilmerHale in Discrimination Case
Legal News

Lawsuit Targets Prominent Law Firm WilmerHale in Discrimination Case
New York State Bar Exam Results: July 2023
Law Students

New York State Bar Exam Results: July 2023

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top