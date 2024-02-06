Legal News

Novartis Announces Acquisition of MorphoSys for $2.9 Billion
In a strategic move aimed at bolstering its cancer treatment portfolio, Novartis AG has declared its intention to acquire MorphoSys AG, a renowned developer of cancer therapies, for a staggering 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion). This acquisition brings forth a promising rare bone marrow cancer treatment candidate, marking a significant addition to Novartis’s array of medical solutions.

Acquisition Details

Novartis’s decision to acquire MorphoSys follows initial reports from Reuters indicating advanced discussions between the two entities. The announcement has led to a notable surge in MorphoSys’s shares, soaring over 40% in response to the news. Under the terms of the deal, Novartis will extend an offer of 68.00 euros per share in cash to MorphoSys shareholders, subsequently privatizing the company upon completion. However, the transaction is subject to certain conditions, including a minimum acceptance threshold of 65% of MorphoSys’s share capital and regulatory approvals.

Strategic Implications

For Novartis, this acquisition aligns with its strategic restructuring efforts, including job cuts and the spinoff of its generic drugs business, Sandoz, in recent years. The company’s focus on consolidating its therapeutic areas and geographic markets underscores its commitment to sustainable growth. Notably, Novartis emphasizes a preference for mergers and acquisitions valued at less than $5 billion, indicative of its prudent investment strategy.

Market Response

Upon the announcement, MorphoSys shares surged by 15% to reach 66.10 euros, while Novartis shares experienced a modest gain of 0.5%. Despite the impending acquisition, MorphoSys will continue to operate autonomously until the conclusion of the deal, expected in the first half of 2024.

Treatment Advancements

Of particular significance is Novartis’s acquisition of pelabresib, one of MorphoSys’s most promising drugs, heralded for its efficacy in combating lethal cancers such as myelofibrosis and certain lymphomas. Pelabresib’s success in meeting primary study goals and demonstrating efficacy against myelofibrosis, in combination with ruxolitinib, signifies a potential breakthrough in cancer treatment protocols.

Future Prospects

MorphoSys intends to pursue regulatory approval for the pelabresib-ruxolitinib combination therapy in the United States by the second half of 2024. This ambitious endeavor aims to redefine treatment standards for myelofibrosis patients, offering renewed hope for those affected by the disease.



In light of these developments, Novartis emerges as a key player in the oncology landscape, poised to drive innovation and address critical unmet medical needs in the fight against cancer.

