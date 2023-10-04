Legal News

Vorys Expands Global Footprint with New Office in Germany, Bolsters eControl Practice
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Vorys, a leading law firm, has announced the opening of its Berlin office, marking a significant milestone in its international expansion journey. This new office, the second international location and the 10th overall is strategically positioned to enhance Vorys’ renowned eControl practice, which has achieved global recognition for its innovative solutions.

Driving International Growth

Whitney Gibson, the founder and chair of Vorys eControl, emphasized the firm’s commitment to international expansion. “Nearly a decade ago, we pioneered the eControl practice, and our success story has continued to unfold both in the United States and globally,” Gibson stated. He added, “While we have provided counsel through our London office and collaborated with local counsel as part of our eControl Global coalition, our clients have expressed a growing need for a presence in various international markets. We are excited to offer our clients enhanced access to Vorys eControl professionals in Europe.”

Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

  
What
Where


Empowering Brands in the eCommerce Era

Vorys eControl specializes in empowering brands to navigate the complex landscape of eCommerce. Through a strategic blend of law, data, and technology, the practice has pioneered an approach that enables brands to assert control over their online and offline distribution channels. This control is crucial for safeguarding against third parties’ unauthorized sales and other illicit activities.

Welcome to the Team: Sarwenaz Kiani

To spearhead its European operations from Germany, Vorys eControl has welcomed Sarwenaz Kiani as a new partner based in the Berlin office. Whitney Gibson enthusiastically said, “Sarwenaz is an invaluable addition to our team. Her impressive track record of assisting global brands in establishing and implementing effective online distribution systems speaks volumes.”

Sarwenaz Kiani, who holds qualifications in Germany and the U.K. and has earned recognition as a key lawyer for EU and Competition by the Legal 500, specializes in EU, German, and UK competition law. Her expertise encompasses merger control, investigations, contractual arrangements, and general competition law compliance. Kiani also possesses unique insights into vertical agreements, particularly in designing and implementing distribution systems, including shaping the online environment. Her advisory experience spans clients in the luxury and consumer goods sectors, gained through her previous roles at international law firms in Frankfurt, London, and Washington, D.C.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Leading the Way in Distribution Strategy and Brand Protection

Regarding her new role, Sarwenaz Kiani expressed her alignment with Vorys eControl’s international leadership in distribution strategy and brand protection. “Vorys eControl has an outstanding reputation for helping clients manage efficient distribution strategies and navigate brand protection challenges on a global scale,” Kiani stated. “Joining Vorys and the eControl team aligns perfectly with my extensive experience in advising global brands on antitrust law matters within the European Union and the United Kingdom.”



Expanding Global Reach

Vorys’ commitment to international expansion extends beyond Germany. The firm’s first international office in London, which opened in September 2022, also focuses on eControl. In addition to its EU and UK capabilities, Vorys eControl has broadened its geographical coverage through its eControl Global coalition, which collaborates with local counsel in Australia, China, Mexico, and Canada. This strategic expansion solidifies Vorys’ position as a global leader in eControl and distribution strategy solutions.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Rethinking Bar Associations’ Roles: Fostering Legal Innovation and Cost Reduction
Legal News

Rethinking Bar Associations’ Roles: Fostering Legal Innovation and Cost Reduction
US Supreme Court’s Upcoming Decision Could Reshape Gun Rights Landscape
Legal News

US Supreme Court’s Upcoming Decision Could Reshape Gun Rights Landscape
Paris-Based Lawyers Make Significant Move to Proskauer Rose
Lawyers

Paris-Based Lawyers Make Significant Move to Proskauer Rose
Accused Los Angeles Man Sends Threatening Emails to New Jersey Judges and Officials
Legal News

Accused Los Angeles Man Sends Threatening Emails to New Jersey Judges and Officials
Big Tech’s Push to Promote AI Faces Regulatory Concerns
Legal Technology News

Big Tech’s Push to Promote AI Faces Regulatory Concerns
U.S. Supreme Court Gears Up for New Term Amid Ethics Controversy
Legal Ethics

U.S. Supreme Court Gears Up for New Term Amid Ethics Controversy
Cold Calling Debate Sparks Online Controversy
Law Students

Cold Calling Debate Sparks Online Controversy
Federal Judge Orders Buchalter to Pay $147,000 in Sanctions for Discovery Delays
Legal News

Federal Judge Orders Buchalter to Pay $147,000 in Sanctions for Discovery Delays
Justice Department Implements New In-Person Work Policy
Legal Jobs

Justice Department Implements New In-Person Work Policy
FTC Chair Lina Khan Addresses Amazon Antitrust Suit and Competition Concerns
Legal News

FTC Chair Lina Khan Addresses Amazon Antitrust Suit and Competition Concerns

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top