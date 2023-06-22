Biglaw

Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence
Boies Schiller Flexner, a prominent U.S. law firm, has recently announced the recruitment of two lawyers specializing in intellectual property litigation from a small law firm based in Silicon Valley. Katie Kavanaugh, appointed as a partner, and Genesis Shin, joining as an associate, have joined the firm’s Los Angeles office. Previously, they were affiliated with Thoits Law, a 22-lawyer firm located in Los Altos, California.

For Kavanaugh, Boies Schiller presents an ideal platform to further expand her expertise in anti-counterfeiting litigation, an area of her practice that has witnessed significant growth on a global scale. She expressed her enthusiasm in a statement, emphasizing the firm’s strong reputation in this field. Kavanaugh obtained her law degree in Australia and practices in California under a special certification granted to foreign lawyers by the state’s bar.

Anne Senti-Willis, a shareholder at Thoits Law, has not yet provided any comment on the recent development.

  
The addition of Kavanaugh and Shin to the Boies Schiller team follows the recent recruitment of a group of six lawyers from rival firm Constantine Cannon, including the founder and leader of its art and cultural property group. This strategic move further strengthens Boies Schiller’s position in the legal market. Notably, Pierre Valentin and his team, who have joined the firm, will split their time between London and Milan. Boies Schiller opened its Milan office in November 2021, having acquired 15 lawyers from the Italian law firm RP Legal & Tax.

According to Valentin, as the art market continues to diversify and globalize, there is an increasing demand for cross-jurisdictional art law capabilities in major European financial centers like Milan. He highlighted the significance of having a presence in such cities and the established hubs of New York and London. Boies Schiller’s expansion into Milan and the recruitment of experienced lawyers specialized in art law demonstrate their commitment to meeting the evolving needs of their clients.

The law firm is experiencing a growth period following the departure of several high-profile rainmakers and partners in early 2020, including a significant portion of its London office. However, in recent months, Boies Schiller has been successful in attracting new talent. They recently welcomed a government attorney from Kazakhstan and a former deputy solicitor general of Florida to their ranks.

With the addition of Kavanaugh and Shin, Boies Schiller’s website now lists a total of 170 lawyers, up from 159 in March. This upward trajectory signifies the firm’s commitment to expanding its capabilities and providing high-quality legal services to its clients.



Boies Schiller Flexner‘s recent strategic hires reflect their ongoing efforts to strengthen their position in key practice areas and geographical locations. By attracting experienced lawyers with specialized expertise, the firm is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of their clients in a rapidly changing legal landscape.

