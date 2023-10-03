Legal News

Trump Faces Over $100 Million Real Estate Fraud Accusations as New York Trial Commences
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Former U.S. President Donald Trump began his civil fraud trial in New York with an unwavering stance, targeting New York’s attorney general and the presiding judge. The state’s attorney accuses Trump of accumulating over US$100 million (NZ$168m) through deceptive claims about his real estate empire.

Attorney General’s Pursuit of Penalties

Attorney General Letitia James is pursuing significant penalties in this case. Her demands include a minimum of US$250 million in fines, a permanent ban on Trump and his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, from conducting business in New York, and a five-year commercial real estate restriction against Trump and the Trump Organization.

  
What
Where


Trial Proceedings

Testimony in the Manhattan courtroom commenced following opening statements. Donald Bender, a partner at Mazars USA and a long-time accountant for Trump’s businesses, was the first witness called by the state.

Trump’s Denunciation and Accusations

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Before the trial, Trump publicly criticized the case, branding it a “scam” and a “sham” while alleging it was politically motivated. He accused the attorney general, Letitia James, of pursuing a vendetta. During a break, Trump didn’t hold back, characterizing James as “corrupt” and detrimental to New York. He also targeted Judge Arthur Engoron, accusing him of partisan bias and interference in the 2024 presidential election, where Trump leads among Republican contenders.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.



Political Leveraging

Trump’s election campaign seized the trial’s initiation for fundraising, framing it as a battle to protect his family and reputation from what they deemed “corrupt tyrants” within New York’s Democratic ranks.

Allegations of Asset Inflation

The trial revolves around the attorney general’s allegations that Trump artificially inflated his assets and net worth between 2011 and 2021. As per James, these actions were undertaken to secure favorable bank loans and lower insurance premiums. Assets such as Trump’s Trump Tower penthouse apartment, Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and various office towers and golf clubs were allegedly significantly overvalued, inflating Trump’s wealth by as much as US$2.2 billion.

Legal Arguments

Kevin Wallace, a lawyer from James’ office, argued that these actions were far from standard business practices and had real victims. He emphasized, “This isn’t business as usual, and this isn’t how sophisticated parties deal with each other.”

Trump’s lawyer, Christopher Kise, countered that Trump’s financial dealings adhered to the law. Kise maintained that Trump had amassed his fortune through savvy real estate investments, asserting no intent to defraud or engage in illegal activities.

The Value of Trump’s Assets

Alina Habba, another lawyer, posited that Trump’s assets were akin to “Mona Lisa properties,” capable of fetching premium prices if sold.

Trump’s Court Appearance

Trump donned a dark blue suit, a vibrant blue tie, and an American flag pin on his lapel in court. He characterized the case as a continuation of “the single greatest witch hunt of all time.”

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Attorney General’s Commitment

Letitia James reaffirmed her commitment to upholding the law: “The law is both powerful and fragile. No matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law.”

Judge Engoron’s Rulings

Judge Engoron is overseeing the trial without a jury. In a prior ruling, he found Trump, his adult sons, and ten companies liable for fraud. He criticized them for inflating valuations, including treating Trump Tower as three times its actual size and valuing Mar-a-Lago at up to US$739 million despite its assessed value being no more than US$28 million. Engoron also canceled business certificates for companies controlling key elements of Trump’s empire.

The Scope of the Trial

The trial encompasses six additional claims, from falsifying business records to insurance fraud and conspiracy. It will determine the extent of penalties the defendants must pay.

Trump’s Legal Challenges

Beyond this case, Trump faces various other legal challenges, which have become a significant financial burden. He has become the first sitting or former U.S. president to face criminal charges in multiple jurisdictions, including Washington, Georgia, Florida, and New York. These charges encompass his efforts to contest the 2020 election results and his post-presidential conduct, including handling classified documents and hush money payments.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Rethinking Bar Associations’ Roles: Fostering Legal Innovation and Cost Reduction
Legal News

Rethinking Bar Associations’ Roles: Fostering Legal Innovation and Cost Reduction
US Supreme Court’s Upcoming Decision Could Reshape Gun Rights Landscape
Legal News

US Supreme Court’s Upcoming Decision Could Reshape Gun Rights Landscape
Paris-Based Lawyers Make Significant Move to Proskauer Rose
Lawyers

Paris-Based Lawyers Make Significant Move to Proskauer Rose
Accused Los Angeles Man Sends Threatening Emails to New Jersey Judges and Officials
Legal News

Accused Los Angeles Man Sends Threatening Emails to New Jersey Judges and Officials
Big Tech’s Push to Promote AI Faces Regulatory Concerns
Legal Technology News

Big Tech’s Push to Promote AI Faces Regulatory Concerns
U.S. Supreme Court Gears Up for New Term Amid Ethics Controversy
Legal Ethics

U.S. Supreme Court Gears Up for New Term Amid Ethics Controversy
Cold Calling Debate Sparks Online Controversy
Law Students

Cold Calling Debate Sparks Online Controversy
Federal Judge Orders Buchalter to Pay $147,000 in Sanctions for Discovery Delays
Legal News

Federal Judge Orders Buchalter to Pay $147,000 in Sanctions for Discovery Delays
Justice Department Implements New In-Person Work Policy
Legal Jobs

Justice Department Implements New In-Person Work Policy
FTC Chair Lina Khan Addresses Amazon Antitrust Suit and Competition Concerns
Legal News

FTC Chair Lina Khan Addresses Amazon Antitrust Suit and Competition Concerns

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top