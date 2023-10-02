Latham & Watkins Welcomes Jessica Cohen as a Partner in the New York Office

Latham & Watkins LLP is proud to announce the addition of Jessica Cohen as a partner in its Data & Technology Transactions Practice, based in the firm’s New York office. This strategic hire reinforces the firm’s commitment to delivering top-tier legal services in intellectual property (IP) and technology.

Jessica Cohen: A New Partner in Data & Technology Transactions

Jessica Cohen brings a wealth of experience to her new role, specializing in the intricate facets of intellectual property and technology within complex business transactions. Her diverse counseling practice centers on acquiring, developing, and commercializing intellectual property and technology assets.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Navigating Complex Transactions and Beyond

Cohen’s expertise extends to guiding clients through the complexities of IP, technology, and data issues in various contexts, including mergers and acquisitions, spin-offs, joint ventures, and more. She also has extensive experience negotiating licensing agreements, development contracts, services agreements, and outsourcing matters.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Global Impact in Data & Technology Transactions

Gail Crawford, Global Chair of the firm’s Data and Technology Transactions Practice, expressed her enthusiasm for Cohen’s arrival, highlighting her role in helping clients navigate technology’s continually evolving regulatory landscape. Together, the team aims to assist clients in tackling complex IP and technology issues.

A Multifaceted Career Spanning Diverse Industries

Cohen’s career is marked by her contributions to multiple industries, including financial services, consumer products, industrials, manufacturing, and media and entertainment. Her extensive experience ensures clients receive comprehensive support tailored to their needs.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Cohen’s Excitement for the Future at Latham & Watkins

“Latham is a powerhouse in the technology sector with an unmatched global platform, and I am thrilled to join the firm,” said Cohen. “I was drawn to the firm’s collaborative and collegial culture, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues to solve clients’ most significant legal and commercial challenges.”

Jessica Cohen brings her wealth of experience to Latham & Watkins from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. She holds a JD from George Washington University School of Law and a BA from Cornell University.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More