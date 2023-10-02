Lawyers

Latham & Watkins Welcomes Jessica Cohen as a Partner in the New York Office
Latham & Watkins LLP is proud to announce the addition of Jessica Cohen as a partner in its Data & Technology Transactions Practice, based in the firm’s New York office. This strategic hire reinforces the firm’s commitment to delivering top-tier legal services in intellectual property (IP) and technology.

Jessica Cohen: A New Partner in Data & Technology Transactions

Jessica Cohen brings a wealth of experience to her new role, specializing in the intricate facets of intellectual property and technology within complex business transactions. Her diverse counseling practice centers on acquiring, developing, and commercializing intellectual property and technology assets.

  
Navigating Complex Transactions and Beyond

Cohen’s expertise extends to guiding clients through the complexities of IP, technology, and data issues in various contexts, including mergers and acquisitions, spin-offs, joint ventures, and more. She also has extensive experience negotiating licensing agreements, development contracts, services agreements, and outsourcing matters.

Global Impact in Data & Technology Transactions

Gail Crawford, Global Chair of the firm’s Data and Technology Transactions Practice, expressed her enthusiasm for Cohen’s arrival, highlighting her role in helping clients navigate technology’s continually evolving regulatory landscape. Together, the team aims to assist clients in tackling complex IP and technology issues.



A Multifaceted Career Spanning Diverse Industries

Cohen’s career is marked by her contributions to multiple industries, including financial services, consumer products, industrials, manufacturing, and media and entertainment. Her extensive experience ensures clients receive comprehensive support tailored to their needs.

Cohen’s Excitement for the Future at Latham & Watkins

“Latham is a powerhouse in the technology sector with an unmatched global platform, and I am thrilled to join the firm,” said Cohen. “I was drawn to the firm’s collaborative and collegial culture, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues to solve clients’ most significant legal and commercial challenges.”

Jessica Cohen brings her wealth of experience to Latham & Watkins from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. She holds a JD from George Washington University School of Law and a BA from Cornell University.

