Legal Technology News

LegalOn Technologies Unveils LegalOn Templates: Pioneering Contract Drafting Solutions
Transforming Legal Services

LegalOn Technologies, a Tokyo-based legal technology startup, is making waves in the legal tech industry. The company is announcing its latest innovation, LegalOn Templates, marking a strategic shift from contract review to contract drafting. This announcement follows the successful launch of AI Revise, a contract editing tool powered by GPT-4, which recently marked LegalOn’s debut in the U.S. market.

Empowering In-House Legal Teams

LegalOn Templates represents a significant enhancement to LegalOn Technologies’ suite of solutions, offering practical guidance to support in-house legal teams in contract drafting. Daniel Lewis, U.S. CEO of LegalOn Technologies, highlights that LegalOn Templates complements their existing AI review capabilities, creating a holistic solution for in-house teams.

The Template Treasury

LegalOn Templates boasts an extensive library of over a hundred meticulously curated contract templates. Crafted and regularly updated by a team of seasoned attorneys, these templates encompass a broad spectrum of in-house agreements, from non-disclosure to patent licensing agreements. LegalOn anticipates continual expansion to meet evolving needs.

  
User-Centric Design

Jeffrey Shimamoto, head of legal content at LegalOn, emphasizes the user-friendliness of the template library. Templates are intelligently categorized based on positions, ensuring ease of navigation for customers.

Legal Compliance Assurance

To guarantee legal compliance, LegalOn Templates’ library undergoes rigorous scrutiny by LegalOn’s legal experts, ensuring it remains current with ever-evolving legal landscapes, including data privacy regulations. The company also engages a panel of external attorneys who provide invaluable feedback on template content.

A Unique Synergy

LegalOn Templates does not rely solely on artificial intelligence for contract drafting. While AI plays a pivotal role in issue spotting during contract review, OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model aids in making revisions based on expert guidance. This fusion of cutting-edge AI and attorney-written content defines LegalOn’s distinctive approach.

Tailored for In-House Teams

LegalOn Templates sets itself apart by tailoring its offerings exclusively to cater to the needs of in-house legal teams. Unlike broader guidance offerings targeting law firms and government users, LegalOn focuses on addressing the unique challenges in-house legal teams face in risk management and contract drafting.



Seamless Integration

Furthermore, the seamless integration of LegalOn Templates into the existing LegalOn product ecosystem enhances user experience. This positions LegalOn as a one-stop solution for in-house teams seeking cost-effective, streamlined legal operations. Daniel Lewis underscores LegalOn’s mission to create a truly distinctive and convenient package for in-house teams.

A Leap Forward

LegalOn Technologies’ introduction of LegalOn Templates represents a significant leap forward in enhancing contract drafting solutions for in-house legal teams. The unique blend of cutting-edge AI and attorney expertise distinguishes LegalOn in the legal technology landscape, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to addressing the distinctive needs of their clients.

