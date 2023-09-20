U.S. Appeals Court Suspends Judge Pauline Newman Amid Mental Competency Concerns

In a highly unusual move within the federal judiciary, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has taken the unprecedented step of suspending Judge Pauline Newman from hearing new cases. This decision results from growing concerns about the 96-year-old jurist’s mental competence to continue serving on the bench.

Council Unanimously Acts

A council of judges based in Washington, D.C., unanimously concluded that Judge Newman had failed to cooperate with an investigation into her fitness for duty. Consequently, she has been barred from taking on new cases for at least one year or until she complies with court-ordered medical examinations.

Public Legal Battle Unfolds

This highly public and contentious internal dispute over competency has taken an unusual turn. Judge Newman, refusing to back down, has defended her fitness for duty, citing the opinions of two doctors. She has also filed a lawsuit in a separate Washington court to challenge the investigation.

No Immediate Comment from Newman and Her Attorneys

Despite these developments, Judge Newman and her legal team have yet to respond to requests for comment on the suspension order. Additionally, a representative for the Federal Circuit has declined to provide any statement.

A Respected Figure in Patent Law

Judge Pauline Newman, renowned for her contributions to patent law and her role as a prominent dissenter, was appointed to the patent-focused Federal Circuit by President Ronald Reagan in 1984. However, her recent conduct has raised concerns.

Allegations of Cognitive and Physical Impairment

In orders made public in April, the court’s chief judge pointed to signs of cognitive and physical impairment displayed by Judge Newman. Furthermore, she was accused of actively avoiding cooperation with inquiries into her mental health.

Troubling Reports from Court Employees

Court employees have not held back in their observations, describing “memory loss, confusion, paranoia, and angry rants” by Judge Newman. These accounts were disclosed in documents released in August.

Attorneys Accuse Investigative Committee

Responding to the council’s actions, Judge Newman’s legal team stated on Wednesday. They claimed that the committee investigating her fitness was driven by a single agenda: “keeping Judge Newman off the bench via the exercise of raw power.”

