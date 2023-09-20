Breaking News

U.S. Appeals Court Suspends Judge Pauline Newman Amid Mental Competency Concerns
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a highly unusual move within the federal judiciary, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has taken the unprecedented step of suspending Judge Pauline Newman from hearing new cases. This decision results from growing concerns about the 96-year-old jurist’s mental competence to continue serving on the bench.

Council Unanimously Acts

A council of judges based in Washington, D.C., unanimously concluded that Judge Newman had failed to cooperate with an investigation into her fitness for duty. Consequently, she has been barred from taking on new cases for at least one year or until she complies with court-ordered medical examinations.

  
What
Where


Advance your legal career and achieve your professional goals â€“ sign up for LawCrossing now.

Public Legal Battle Unfolds

This highly public and contentious internal dispute over competency has taken an unusual turn. Judge Newman, refusing to back down, has defended her fitness for duty, citing the opinions of two doctors. She has also filed a lawsuit in a separate Washington court to challenge the investigation.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




No Immediate Comment from Newman and Her Attorneys

Despite these developments, Judge Newman and her legal team have yet to respond to requests for comment on the suspension order. Additionally, a representative for the Federal Circuit has declined to provide any statement.



A Respected Figure in Patent Law

Judge Pauline Newman, renowned for her contributions to patent law and her role as a prominent dissenter, was appointed to the patent-focused Federal Circuit by President Ronald Reagan in 1984. However, her recent conduct has raised concerns.

Allegations of Cognitive and Physical Impairment

In orders made public in April, the court’s chief judge pointed to signs of cognitive and physical impairment displayed by Judge Newman. Furthermore, she was accused of actively avoiding cooperation with inquiries into her mental health.

Donâ€™t settle for less than your worth. Discover your actual earning potential with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Troubling Reports from Court Employees

Court employees have not held back in their observations, describing “memory loss, confusion, paranoia, and angry rants” by Judge Newman. These accounts were disclosed in documents released in August.

Attorneys Accuse Investigative Committee

Responding to the council’s actions, Judge Newman’s legal team stated on Wednesday. They claimed that the committee investigating her fitness was driven by a single agenda: “keeping Judge Newman off the bench via the exercise of raw power.”

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

Growing Gretna Law Firm is seeking to hire an experienced full time Associate Attorney for Criminal ...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking an experienced Personal Injury Trial Attorney in South Florida. Mu...

Apply now

Employment Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

What our attorneys do: Defend employment law cases in federal and state courts throughout...

Apply now

Patent Associate/Agent (Remote okay)

USA-TX-Austin

Davidson Sheehan LLP is an IP boutique headquartered in Austin, Texas looking for skilled and produc...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

First-Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks first-party property attor...

Apply Now

First-Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks first-party property attor...

Apply Now

Land Use Partner

USA-CA-Irvine

Irvine office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a land use partner ideally with ext...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Squire Patton Boggs Expands its Antitrust Team with Former Meta Associate General Counsel
Legal News

Squire Patton Boggs Expands its Antitrust Team with Former Meta Associate General Counsel
Youngest Harvard Law School Graduate, Kiwi Camara, Sets Sail on New Ventures After Exiting CS Disco Inc.
Breaking News

Youngest Harvard Law School Graduate, Kiwi Camara, Sets Sail on New Ventures After Exiting CS Disco Inc.
Womble Bond Dickinson Expands its Footprint with Denver Office
Legal News

Womble Bond Dickinson Expands its Footprint with Denver Office
Department of Labor’s Controversial Salary Level Proposal Sparks Legal Debate
Legal Jobs

Department of Labor’s Controversial Salary Level Proposal Sparks Legal Debate
Tragic Settlement: California School District Agrees to $27 Million Payout in Student Bullying Case
Law Students

Tragic Settlement: California School District Agrees to $27 Million Payout in Student Bullying Case
Binance US CEO Brian Shroder Departs Amid Ongoing Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Binance US CEO Brian Shroder Departs Amid Ongoing Challenges
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher Modifies Diversity Scholarship Criteria
Law Students

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher Modifies Diversity Scholarship Criteria
NextGen Bar Exam: A Shorter Path to Legal Competence
Law Students

NextGen Bar Exam: A Shorter Path to Legal Competence
Brian Brooks Joins O’Melveny & Myers as Partner in Financial Services
Legal News

Brian Brooks Joins O’Melveny & Myers as Partner in Financial Services
Clifford Chance Bolsters Its U.S. Team with Three Technology and Outsourcing Experts
Lawyers

Clifford Chance Bolsters Its U.S. Team with Three Technology and Outsourcing Experts

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top