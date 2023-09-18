Law Students

Oregon Judge to Rule on Gun Control Law: A Legal Battle Over Second Amendment Rights
In a significant legal showdown, an Oregon judge is poised to determine the fate of a stringent gun control law, Measure 114, which was approved by voters in November. The trial, scheduled to commence this Monday, centers on whether this law is in violation of Oregon’s state constitution.

The Challenging Legal Landscape

Measure 114, touted as one of the most stringent gun control laws in the nation, has been entangled in a web of federal and state court proceedings since its narrow passage by voters in November 2022, casting uncertainty over its future implications. This contentious law mandates that individuals must complete a gun safety training course and undergo a criminal background check to acquire a permit for purchasing firearms. Additionally, the measure prohibits the possession of high-capacity magazines, defined as those holding more than 10 rounds.

The Trial and the Key Players

The trial will be presided over by Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Raschio, taking place in the expansive rural landscape of Harney County in southeastern Oregon. Notably, Judge Raschio temporarily halted the implementation of Measure 114 in December after a lawsuit was filed by gun owners who contended that it infringed upon their right to bear arms as enshrined in the Oregon Constitution.

The Supreme Court’s Influence

The genesis of Measure 114 can be traced back to a pivotal U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June 2022, which brought about significant changes in the criteria judges are to consider when evaluating Second Amendment cases. This ruling discarded the longstanding “balancing test” that judges had previously relied on when determining the constitutionality of gun laws. Instead, it directed judges to evaluate whether a law aligns with the “historical tradition of firearm regulation” in the United States, disregarding factors such as public safety concerns.

Legal Confusion and Ongoing Challenges

The aftermath of this Supreme Court ruling has created widespread confusion regarding which gun laws can withstand legal scrutiny. Several laws aimed at preventing firearms from reaching domestic abusers, felons, and marijuana users have been overturned by courts. The Supreme Court itself is expected to weigh in on these matters during its upcoming session, potentially offering clarity on the limits of gun regulation.

Federal vs. State Perspectives

In a separate federal case concerning Measure 114, a judge ruled in July that it was consistent with the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut considered the Supreme Court’s new directive to consider the historical context of gun regulations. She asserted that large-capacity magazines are not commonly used for self-defense and, therefore, do not enjoy Second Amendment protection. Furthermore, she argued that the law’s restrictions align with the nation’s history of regulating aspects of firearms deemed uniquely dangerous to safeguard public safety. Judge Immergut also upheld the permit-to-purchase provision, citing the Second Amendment’s allowance for governments to ensure responsible and law-abiding citizens possess firearms.



Ongoing Legal Battles

The plaintiffs in the federal case, which includes the Oregon Firearms Federation, have appealed the ruling to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, setting the stage for further legal battles and potential nationwide ramifications.

Wider Implications

Notably, ten other states have permit-to-purchase laws similar to Oregon’s Measure 114, while eleven states and Washington, D.C., have restrictions on large-capacity magazines. These measures collectively reflect a broader national conversation on Second Amendment rights and the balance between individual gun ownership and public safety.

