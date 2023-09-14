Lawyers

Youngest Harvard Law School Graduate, Kiwi Camara, Sets Sail on New Ventures After Exiting CS Disco Inc.
In a surprising turn of events, Kiwi Camara, known as the youngest-ever graduate of Harvard Law School, has bid farewell to his role as Chief Executive Officer and board member of the company he co-founded, CS Disco Inc., on September 11. This move sent shockwaves through the financial world, causing shares to plummet by 19% the following day.

A New Chapter: Camara Ventures

Camara has now resurfaced under a new banner, “Camara Ventures,” as indicated in his registration with the State Bar of Texas. As per the filing, This new venture employs between six and ten individuals.

  
Joseph Sibley IV, a prominent name partner at Austin-based Camara & Sibley, where Camara had worked a decade ago, shared his insights on Camara’s plans. “I’m sure he’s going to take some much-deserved time off after building Disco before he launches his next endeavor,” he said. Sibley also described Camara as “my best friend since law school.”

An Impressive Compensation History

Camara’s departure from CS Disco Inc. marked a significant shift in his career trajectory. In 2022, he earned an eye-popping $109.5 million in total compensation, surpassing even Tim Cook of Apple Inc. This revelation came to light through a proxy statement released by Disco. The company, specializing in electronic discovery and AI-infused legal software, was co-founded by Camara over a decade ago when he saw an opportunity to integrate technology into the field of law.

Following the announcement of Camara’s resignation, Disco’s shares experienced a 19% decline on September 12. The company promptly named board member Scott Hill as Camara’s temporary replacement while they searched for a permanent CEO. Hill, a retired former CFO of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., has assumed the reins.

Camara and the company have remained tight-lipped and declined to comment on the situation. However, the market reacted positively to this development, with Disco’s shares rebounding with a 1% increase following the decline.

From Harvard to Controversy

Kiwi Camara’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Born in the Philippines, he moved to the United States as an infant and, astonishingly, graduated from Harvard Law School at 19 in 2004. However, his time at Harvard Law was marred by controversy when he used an ethnic slur in a property law class outline. This incident nearly derailed his legal career, leading Irell & Manella to revoke a job offer. Camara has since apologized for the incident, which was explored in a 2005 book on freedom of speech at the school. He chalks it up as a youthful indiscretion that cost him opportunities in Big Law.

A Shift from Litigation to Innovation

Before founding Camara & Sibley in 2009, Camara served as a clerk for Judge Harris Hartz of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. Three years later, he veered away from litigating cases in the courtroom to embark on his journey with Disco.

