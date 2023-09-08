Legal News

Minnesota’s “Driver’s License for All” Initiative – A Path for Undocumented Residents
Minnesota’s “Driver’s License for All” Initiative

Minnesota officials have unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, “Driver’s License for All,” allowing residents without legal immigration status to initiate the driver’s license application process by scheduling their written driver’s tests. The announcement was made during a news conference held on Thursday.

Approximately 81,000 individuals are anticipated to be eligible for this opportunity under the state’s new law. Still, it’s important to note that they won’t be able to obtain their licenses until the law officially takes effect on October 1.

Pong Xiong, the Director of Driver and Vehicle Services at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, expressed pride in the state’s progressive approach, stating, “We’re incredibly proud to be among the few states offering driver’s licenses for all. The first step towards obtaining your driver’s license is to pass the written test successfully.”

  
Jody-Kay Peterson, the Director of the Driver Services Program at the department, emphasized that the new law eliminates the requirement for applicants to demonstrate legal presence.

Addressing concerns about potential deportation risks, Peterson assured the public that the department would not share applicants’ names or personal information with immigration law enforcement agencies.

A New Era for Undocumented Residents in Minnesota

This significant change in Minnesota’s policy was signed into law by Democratic Governor Tim Walz earlier this year. It marks a reversal of a 2003 decision by then-Governor Tim Pawlenty, a Republican, which prohibited individuals without legal status from obtaining licenses due to security concerns following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Proponents of Minnesota’s new law argue that it will enhance public safety by ensuring that all drivers are correctly licensed, insured, and have completed driver’s education courses. Supporters of this inclusive policy include law enforcement agencies, faith groups, businesses, and immigrant rights organizations.



However, opponents of the law contend that it may encourage illegal immigration.

While applicants are no longer required to provide proof of U.S. citizenship or permanent residency status, they must still complete both written and road tests and provide documentation verifying their address in Minnesota. Acceptable forms of identification include an unexpired foreign passport, a consular identification document with a photograph, or a certified birth certificate issued by a foreign jurisdiction.

Minnesota joins eighteen other states, including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia, in granting driver’s licenses to residents regardless of their immigration status, as reported by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

