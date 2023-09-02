Law Students

George Mason Law School Professor Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Prominent legal academic and former Federal Trade Commission member, Joshua D. Wright, has resigned from his tenured position at George Mason University’s law school amidst allegations of sexual harassment. The allegations stem from a former student, Elyse Dorsey, who accused Wright of soliciting a sexual relationship with her in 2010 while she was her professor and research assistant. Another former student, Angela Landry, has also come forward with a similar account of feeling pressured to engage in a sexual relationship with Wright.

Both women have gone public with their allegations in recent weeks, asserting that Wright abused his power as a professor. Wright, however, denies any misconduct and claims that his relationships with Dorsey and Landry were consensual. He filed a defamation lawsuit in late August against the two women, seeking $108 million in damages. He cited a “smear campaign” aimed at destroying his professional reputation as his reason for resignation.

The university’s law dean, Ken Randall, informed students of Wright’s resignation in an email, revealing that it followed an exhaustive investigation into allegations of misconduct. However, the email did not specify the details of the investigation or its findings, citing privacy protections for personnel matters.

  
George Mason University’s president, Gregory Washington, acknowledged the accusations of sexual misconduct by a former faculty member and stated that the university has strengthened its rules regarding romantic or sexual relationships between students and employees. Under the updated policy, prohibited relationships are more clearly defined, and attempts to initiate such relationships are explicitly prohibited.

Wright’s spokesperson, Erica Knight, criticized the university for not ensuring a fair investigation process and expressed the intent to exhaust all legal options to resolve the matter.

Elyse Dorsey filed her complaint against Wright in December 2021, citing violations of Title IX, the federal anti-discrimination law. She claimed that she felt unable to refuse his advances due to fears of retaliation. Angela Landry similarly reported inappropriate behavior by Wright, including encounters occurring after graduation.

Since Dorsey and Landry went public with their allegations, additional women have accused Wright of sexual misconduct, citing his use of influence to proposition them. Some of these women were named in a Bloomberg report.



Wright’s lawsuit against Dorsey and Landry denies wrongdoing, characterizing them as “scorned, former lovers.” He contends that their coordinated campaign of lies has damaged his reputation.

While Dorsey and Landry condemned the lawsuit as an attempt to silence them, they emphasized the importance of survivors speaking out about their experiences.

Joshua D. Wright served as an FTC member from 2013 to 2015 before returning to George Mason University’s law school. He also worked for a prominent California-based law firm and consulted for tech giants like Google and Amazon.

The allegations against Wright have drawn attention from the FTC, with Chair Lina Khan describing them as “deeply disturbing.” The commission is committed to ensuring a safe workplace.

Google and Amazon terminated their working relationships with Wright following the public allegations of misconduct.

Wright has defended his character and career, acknowledging personal shortcomings but asserting that he never let any relationship impair his professional duties.

George Mason University, known for its influence in the conservative legal community, has come under scrutiny. The university’s president has ordered a broad external review of the institution’s response to reports of sexual misconduct, emphasizing a commitment to transparency and maintaining a safe and welcoming community.

