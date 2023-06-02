Law Students

Examining the Link Between Controversial CUNY Law Valedictorians and Anti-Israel Groups
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Two recent graduates of CUNY Law School, Fatima Mousa Mohammed and Nerdeen Kiswani, have attracted attention and criticism due to their commencement speeches that expressed strong anti-Israel sentiments. Both graduates were affiliated with Students for Justice in Palestine CUNY, a campus group known for advocating the decolonization of Palestinian lands. Additionally, the group has connections to a Brooklyn-based charity called Muslims Giving Back, which filed a lawsuit against the New York Police Department (NYPD) regarding surveillance of Muslims after 9/11.

Fatima Mousa Mohammed delivered her commencement address in May, and the CUNY Board of Trustees later condemned her speech as hate speech. Born in Yemen and raised in Queens, Mohammed stated that she believes the law is a manifestation of white supremacy, perpetuating oppression worldwide. She referred to the NYPD and military as “fascist” institutions and demanded justice for the Holy Land Foundation, a Texas charity that was convicted of supporting the Hamas terrorist group in 2008.

Nerdeen Kiswani, another controversial graduate, gave her graduation speech in May 2022. Kiswani is a Palestinian activist and the founder of Within Our Lifetime, a radical group that has faced criticism from the Anti-Defamation League for supporting violence against Israel. Reports indicate that Kiswani has called for Jews to leave the West Bank and the entire region and has expressed the desire to see Israel “wiped off the map.” In her speech, she criticized Zionists and voiced opposition to the normalization of trips to Israel for students and faculty at CUNY Law School.

  
What
Where


Students for Justice in Palestine CUNY, the group to which both Mohammed and Kiswani belonged, has been vocal about advocating for the decolonization of Palestinian lands. Their website emphasizes the goal of achieving the full decolonization of illegally held Palestinian territories. The group’s activities came into the spotlight due to their association with Muslims Giving Back, a charity based in Brooklyn. Muslims Giving Back was involved in a lawsuit against the NYPD and other plaintiffs regarding surveillance practices directed at Muslims. The lawsuit was settled in favor of Muslims Giving Back, resulting in a monetary settlement of $1,671,868.

Are you ready to find the perfect fit for your firm? Let BCG Attorney Search help.

In a Facebook post in February, Students for Justice in Palestine CUNY featured a photo of their mascot, Bilal, alongside a handwritten sign soliciting donations for Muslims Giving Back. The charity, founded by activist Mohamed Bahi, operates a community center and pantry. They have also established a network of bakeries in Yemen to provide bread for impoverished residents in the war-torn country.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Efforts to obtain comments from Muslims Giving Back and Students for Justice in Palestine CUNY were unsuccessful at the time of writing. The New York Post has also reached out to Nerdeen Kiswani, who has yet to respond. Fatima Mousa Mohammed declined to comment.

These CUNY Law School graduates’ controversial speeches and affiliations have sparked intense debates regarding free speech, political activism, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The speeches have drawn condemnation from some quarters, while others argue that the graduates are exercising their rights to express their views. The incident has ignited discussions about the boundaries of acceptable discourse within academic institutions and the responsibility of students to engage in respectful dialogue.



The controversy surrounding these individuals serves as a reminder of the ongoing complexities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the diverse perspectives held by members of academic communities. The aftermath of their speeches has prompted reflection and discussions about the role of law schools in promoting constructive dialogue, understanding, and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Corporate M&A partner with Big Law experience (100% Work from Home)

USA-TX-Austin

Culhane Meadows PLLC is actively seeking an experienced and self-motivated Corporate M&A p...

Apply now

Transactional Tax Partner with Big Law Experience (100% work from home)

USA-DC-Washington

Culhane Meadows is seeking a seasoned tax attorney with at least 8 years of practice in general...

Apply now

Structured Finance and Commercial Debt Partner (100% work from home)

USA-NJ-Newark

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a commercial and corporate debt attorney with extensive exp...

Apply now

Litigation Associate

USA-WA-Seattle

We are seeking a lateral litigation associate attorney with 2-6 years of experience to join the firm...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Mass Tort Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mass tort attorney with 5-9 ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
80
Legal Technology News

Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
81
Biglaw

Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
Controversial CUNY Law Commencement Speech Sparks Outrage and Accusations of Insurrection
56
Law Students

Controversial CUNY Law Commencement Speech Sparks Outrage and Accusations of Insurrection
New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
77
Breaking News

New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
71
Law Students

Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
226
Legal News

DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
156
Biglaw

Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
65
Legal News

Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
53
Biglaw

BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
59
Breaking News

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top