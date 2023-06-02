Examining the Link Between Controversial CUNY Law Valedictorians and Anti-Israel Groups

Two recent graduates of CUNY Law School, Fatima Mousa Mohammed and Nerdeen Kiswani, have attracted attention and criticism due to their commencement speeches that expressed strong anti-Israel sentiments. Both graduates were affiliated with Students for Justice in Palestine CUNY, a campus group known for advocating the decolonization of Palestinian lands. Additionally, the group has connections to a Brooklyn-based charity called Muslims Giving Back, which filed a lawsuit against the New York Police Department (NYPD) regarding surveillance of Muslims after 9/11.



Fatima Mousa Mohammed delivered her commencement address in May, and the CUNY Board of Trustees later condemned her speech as hate speech. Born in Yemen and raised in Queens, Mohammed stated that she believes the law is a manifestation of white supremacy, perpetuating oppression worldwide. She referred to the NYPD and military as “fascist” institutions and demanded justice for the Holy Land Foundation, a Texas charity that was convicted of supporting the Hamas terrorist group in 2008.



Nerdeen Kiswani, another controversial graduate, gave her graduation speech in May 2022. Kiswani is a Palestinian activist and the founder of Within Our Lifetime, a radical group that has faced criticism from the Anti-Defamation League for supporting violence against Israel. Reports indicate that Kiswani has called for Jews to leave the West Bank and the entire region and has expressed the desire to see Israel “wiped off the map.” In her speech, she criticized Zionists and voiced opposition to the normalization of trips to Israel for students and faculty at CUNY Law School.



Students for Justice in Palestine CUNY, the group to which both Mohammed and Kiswani belonged, has been vocal about advocating for the decolonization of Palestinian lands. Their website emphasizes the goal of achieving the full decolonization of illegally held Palestinian territories. The group’s activities came into the spotlight due to their association with Muslims Giving Back, a charity based in Brooklyn. Muslims Giving Back was involved in a lawsuit against the NYPD and other plaintiffs regarding surveillance practices directed at Muslims. The lawsuit was settled in favor of Muslims Giving Back, resulting in a monetary settlement of $1,671,868.

In a Facebook post in February, Students for Justice in Palestine CUNY featured a photo of their mascot, Bilal, alongside a handwritten sign soliciting donations for Muslims Giving Back. The charity, founded by activist Mohamed Bahi, operates a community center and pantry. They have also established a network of bakeries in Yemen to provide bread for impoverished residents in the war-torn country.



Efforts to obtain comments from Muslims Giving Back and Students for Justice in Palestine CUNY were unsuccessful at the time of writing. The New York Post has also reached out to Nerdeen Kiswani, who has yet to respond. Fatima Mousa Mohammed declined to comment.



These CUNY Law School graduates’ controversial speeches and affiliations have sparked intense debates regarding free speech, political activism, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The speeches have drawn condemnation from some quarters, while others argue that the graduates are exercising their rights to express their views. The incident has ignited discussions about the boundaries of acceptable discourse within academic institutions and the responsibility of students to engage in respectful dialogue.



The controversy surrounding these individuals serves as a reminder of the ongoing complexities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the diverse perspectives held by members of academic communities. The aftermath of their speeches has prompted reflection and discussions about the role of law schools in promoting constructive dialogue, understanding, and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

