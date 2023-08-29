Wisconsin Chief Justice Criticizes Liberal Majority’s ‘Hostile Takeover’ as ‘Unprecedented

Chief Justice Annette Ziegler of the Wisconsin Supreme Court has accused the newly established liberal majority of orchestrating an unprecedented and unauthorized power shift. The Chief Justice’s accusations were conveyed in a series of emails obtained by The Associated Press, where she expressed concerns over what she termed an “illegal experiment” conducted by the liberal justices. This experiment involved the firing and subsequent hiring of a new director of state courts.



Ziegler’s correspondence also extended to Audrey Skwierawski, who was appointed as the interim director of state courts following her role as a Milwaukee County circuit judge. In her emails, Ziegler explicitly instructed Skwierawski not to sign any orders without her prior permission. This directive underlines the intensity of the conflict, as Ziegler sought to assert her authority and control over administrative decisions.



The friction escalated further as Ziegler criticized the liberal majority’s actions for disrupting the stability and functionality of the judiciary. She expressed deep concerns over the implications of the “hostile takeover” orchestrated by the liberal justices and stressed that their actions would have long-lasting detrimental effects. The emails captured her dissatisfaction with the “chaotic effect” that the recent changes had on the court, its staff, and the overall operation of the judicial system.



The dispute appears to have its roots in the appointment of Justice Janet Protasiewicz, which shifted the balance of power within the court. With Protasiewicz’s arrival, the liberal justices secured a narrow 4-3 majority. Capitalizing on this majority, the liberal justices proceeded to make significant changes, including the dismissal of the previous director of state courts and the installation of Skwierawski in the interim role. Moreover, they established a committee that would assume certain responsibilities previously held by Chief Justice Ziegler.

Ziegler’s response to these changes was swift and stern. She expressed her refusal to acknowledge what she referred to as the “invented committee,” further escalating the tensions. Ziegler labeled the situation as an “unprecedented coup,” highlighting the departure from the established role of the chief justice over the past four decades. She decried the adverse consequences of the liberal majority’s actions, emphasizing the potential long-term damage to the judicial system’s integrity.



One of the liberal justices, Rebecca Dallet, defended the majority’s actions, asserting that they were in line with the constitution. Dallet argued that the changes were aimed at enhancing the court’s efficiency and functionality, especially in the face of a chief justice who seemed to prioritize public debate for political purposes rather than the court’s smooth operation.

Skwierawski, the interim director at the center of the controversy, also responded to Ziegler’s accusations. She vehemently contested the assertion that her appointment was illegal and emphasized her commitment to her role.



As this legal turmoil continues to unfold, the Wisconsin Supreme Court faces an internal power struggle that could potentially have far-reaching consequences for the state’s judicial system. The clash between Chief Justice Ziegler and the liberal majority underscores the complexities of maintaining a balanced and functional judiciary, particularly when ideological differences come to the forefront. As the legal community and the public closely observe these developments, the integrity and stability of the Wisconsin Supreme Court hang in the balance.



