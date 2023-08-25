Legal Technology News

Law Firm Enforces Ban on ChatGPT Usage Amidst Industry Discussion on AI Training
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Law firm Michael Best & Friedrich has prohibited its legal practitioners and staff from utilizing ChatGPT, an open-source generative AI tool, within their professional capacities. The firm’s decision stems from consultations with clients and feedback from its insurers, as confirmed by Sarah Alt, the Chief Process and AI Officer at Michael Best. The primary concern revolved around the potential risk that publicly accessible AI programs like ChatGPT could pose to the security of both the firm’s internal operations and its clients’ data privacy.

Alt expressed the pivotal query that prompted the decision: Can the firm harness the capabilities of these widely accessible AI tools while ensuring a secure environment for staff and clients? The resounding answer, according to Alt, was in the negative, especially considering that numerous client enterprises maintain a cautious stance toward ChatGPT due to data apprehensions.

However, other major players in the legal domain have adopted varying approaches. Some firms allow limited usage of AI technology within their workflows, while others opt to develop or acquire proprietary AI tools tailored to their specific needs.

  
What
Where


See also: Embracing Technology: How Legal Professionals Can Leverage AI and Automation for Career Advancement

A prevailing consensus emphasizes the necessity of providing training for legal professionals and support staff to effectively leverage AI technology. Jeffrey Chivers, an instructor of an AI course at Yale Law School, underscored the growing importance of technical competence in the legal field. Given the inherently zero-tolerance nature of legal practice for errors, attorneys must deeply understand the technology they and their clients employ.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Recognizing this demand, law firms are swiftly formulating comprehensive training programs despite the rapid evolution of AI technology. They aim to circumvent potential pitfalls, ranging from inadvertent exposure of sensitive client information to the dissemination of inaccurate content. An illustrative case involved AI-generated court documents with fabricated case rulings, leading to severe consequences for two lawyers in New York.

To equip their teams with the requisite expertise, some firms are organizing in-person seminars led by external experts and offering video-based tutorials through law firm training platforms. Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, in collaboration with tech training provider AltaClaro, is introducing a curriculum centered on “prompt engineering” across their firm. This curriculum focuses on refining queries to generate accurate AI-generated content and includes instructions on understanding generative AI systems, data privacy, accuracy verification, and related concerns.



While grappling with the integration of AI technology, multiple firms are in the process of drafting policies to mitigate the risks inherent in utilizing generative AI tools. BakerHostetler, for instance, issued a directive advising staff against deploying large language models in conjunction with client data due to potential privacy breaches.

Busy schedule? No problem. Subscribe to JDJournal for bite-sized legal news updates that fit your on-the-go lifestyle.

Simultaneously, US law schools are acknowledging the growing student demand for updated courses encompassing rapidly evolving AI technology. Dyane O’Leary, Chair of the Association of American Law Schools’ technology, law, and legal education section, emphasized the need to accommodate this demand. To this end, she will teach a new course titled “Generative AI for Lawyers” at Suffolk University Law School. However, O’Leary acknowledged that despite the introduction of elective courses, there remains a gap in reaching all students, prompting considerations about integrating AI education into the core law school curriculum.

Highlighting the industry’s responsiveness to emerging trends, Arizona State University’s law school announced plans to permit prospective students to utilize chatbots for application preparation. Stacy Leeds, Dean of ASU Law, noted that firms actively seek candidates with familiarity and expertise in the AI space, further underscoring AI’s paradigm shift to the legal profession.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Firm Billing Manager or Coordinator

USA-CA-Beverly Hills

Job Description Victor Rane is a growing litigation and trial firm with experienced attorneys loo...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-GA-Johns Creek

About the job Tannen Law Group is a boutique family law firm in Johns Creek. We are seeking an en...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant/Legal Secretary

USA-NE-Lincoln

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm, PC is accepting resumes...

Apply now

Transactional Attorney

USA-CA-Temecula

Are you a skilled attorney with a passion for transactional law? We are seeking a highly motivated a...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Associate Attorney

USA-IL-East Peoria

East Peoria office of our client seeks an entry-level associate attorney ideally with 1 year of liti...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Alston & Bird Settles Federal Lawsuit Over Regulatory Advice Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Biglaw

Alston & Bird Settles Federal Lawsuit Over Regulatory Advice Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Prominent M&A Partner Departs Cravath to Join Rival Firm Latham
Breaking News

Prominent M&A Partner Departs Cravath to Join Rival Firm Latham
ABA Advances Proposal for Free Speech in Law School
Law Students

ABA Advances Proposal for Free Speech in Law School
Montana Attorney General Urges Court to Dismiss TikTok’s Challenge Against State Ban
Legal Technology News

Montana Attorney General Urges Court to Dismiss TikTok’s Challenge Against State Ban
96-Year-Old Judge Engages in Impasse with Appeals Panel Regarding Fitness Inquiry
Legal Ethics

96-Year-Old Judge Engages in Impasse with Appeals Panel Regarding Fitness Inquiry
AI Makes Inroads into Corporate Legal Departments
Legal Technology News

AI Makes Inroads into Corporate Legal Departments
US Law Firms Flock to Singapore Amid China’s Legal Challenges
Legal News

US Law Firms Flock to Singapore Amid China’s Legal Challenges
9th Circuit Labels Lawyer’s Timeshare Donation Tax Shelter as ‘Bogus Tax Scheme
Legal News

9th Circuit Labels Lawyer’s Timeshare Donation Tax Shelter as ‘Bogus Tax Scheme
Survey Reveals Stress Among BigLaw Attorneys Due to Client Demands, Mental Health Concerns
Biglaw

Survey Reveals Stress Among BigLaw Attorneys Due to Client Demands, Mental Health Concerns
Lawyers Prefer DeSantis Over Trump in Campaign Contributions, Biden Leads
Legal News

Lawyers Prefer DeSantis Over Trump in Campaign Contributions, Biden Leads

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top