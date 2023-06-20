U.C. Berkeley’s Strategies to Increase Black Student Enrollment without Affirmative Action

California’s 1996 ban on considering race in college admissions has prompted the University of California (UC) system to spend over $500 million in the past 25 years to create diverse student bodies across its campuses. While these efforts have achieved some success, there remains a significant lack of representation for Black students, particularly at UC Berkeley.



Philosophy major James Bennett, a Black and Filipino student at UC Berkeley, laments the scarcity of students who resemble him in his classes. “I’ve only met two other Black students within all of my classes that I’ve been in,” he shared. This lack of representation is a concern shared by many Black families, who fear their children will feel isolated and opt for other universities.



With the US Supreme Court set to rule on two cases that could potentially end affirmative action in college admissions nationwide, universities that have used race-conscious admissions to increase minority enrollment will turn their attention to California. The state, which already prohibits such considerations at its public colleges, has pioneered race-blind approaches in college admissions. By utilizing factors like socio-economic status and location, California identifies disadvantaged students, many of whom come from immigrant or diverse ethnic backgrounds.



These race-blind efforts have helped UC’s top public colleges regain some lost ground in terms of diversity following the ban on affirmative action. However, Black and Hispanic student enrollment at many UC campuses still falls behind the state’s general population.

UC Berkeley, the most prestigious school in the UC system based on high school GPA, presents a clear example of the challenges faced in increasing diversity, particularly for Black students. In the fall of 2022, out of nearly 7,000 students in the freshman class, only 228 identified as Black, accounting for about 3% of the total.



Femi Ogundele, Berkeley’s associate vice chancellor of enrollment and dean of undergraduate admissions, recognizes the need for the UC system to better reflect the diverse demographics of California. The state’s population consists of 6.5% Black, 40% Hispanic, 35% white, 16% Asian, and 1.7% Native American individuals, according to the latest census data.



Although progress has been made, the scarcity of Black students presents recruitment challenges. Despite Berkeley’s reputation as the top public university and its progressive political atmosphere, many Black families worry about their children’s potential isolation, which may lead them to choose other institutions.



To address these issues, UC campuses have focused on expanding the pool of applicants and implementing recruitment efforts to enroll minority students once they are admitted. Outreach programs have been established to assist public school students, especially those from underrepresented backgrounds, in preparing for college and guiding them through the application process. Berkeley’s state-funded bridges Multicultural Resource Center has been instrumental in increasing applications from underrepresented groups and providing support services to enrolled students.



While UC campuses have made strides in Hispanic student enrollment, with an increase from 15% in 1995 to 27% in 2022, the numbers still fall short of population figures. Black student enrollment across the system rose to 5% last year, up from the persistently low levels of 3-4% following the affirmative action ban. However, Berkeley’s figures remain among the lowest in the system.



The reasons for the lag in Black and Hispanic enrollment at Berkeley are complex and not fully understood. Traditional factors such as economics and school location no longer hold the same recruiting power for Black students. Changes in demographics resulting from social mobility, gentrification, and immigration have altered the composition of neighborhoods that were once home to larger Black populations.



Financial aid also poses a challenge for Berkeley, as it competes with wealthy private institutions like Stanford and Harvard, which can offer more generous scholarships. These elite private schools also utilize affirmative action in admissions, attracting students from diverse backgrounds.



The lack of a robust network of wealthy and influential alumni further complicates Berkeley’s efforts. Unlike UCLA, which has surpassed Berkeley in Black admissions by leveraging its broader pool of supportive alumni, Berkeley struggles to offer similar scholarships and support. Some Black Berkeley graduates hesitate to recommend the campus due to the small minority presence, leading to students seeking universities with larger Black communities.



Experts caution that Berkeley’s experience should warn other institutions of the challenges they will face without affirmative action. Despite their efforts to promote equity, the lack of progress in increasing diversity highlights the need for comprehensive and targeted strategies to ensure fair representation of underrepresented groups.



The ongoing debate surrounding affirmative action in college admissions brings attention to the struggle faced by UC Berkeley and other institutions in increasing the enrollment of Black students. While California has pioneered race-blind approaches, the persistent underrepresentation emphasizes the need for additional measures to create a more inclusive and diverse educational environment.

